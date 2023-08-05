Falcons’ World Cup Win Boosted by Nigerian Cuisine, Says Striker Kanu

Uchenna Kanu, the Super Falcons’ forward, has shed light on the team’s remarkable performance at the Women’s World Cup. She attributes their success to a blend of team spirit, hard work, and a taste of home in traditional Nigerian dishes.
Kanu expressed her exhilaration at scoring in the World Cup, describing it as a dream come true. The goal, dedicated to her sister, was celebrated with singing and dancing in the locker room. Given the World Cup’s global prestige, she considers this goal the pinnacle of her career.
The Falcons’ pre-game routine involves singing gospel songs and praying, a tradition rooted in their Nigerian heritage. According to Kanu, this spiritual upliftment is a significant part of their motivation.
Despite starting on the left against Australia, Kanu’s goal came after a switch to the right.
She attributes this to being in the correct position rather than the change in position. The team’s ability to bounce back from Australia’s opening goal, she says, was due to their focus and adherence to their game plan.
Kanu also spoke about the team’s preparation for the round of 16 clash against England, expressing confidence in their readiness. She praised the performances of other African countries in the tournament, expressing pride in their efforts.
Reflecting on her journey, Kanu shared her experiences growing up in Nigeria, where societal norms often discourage girls from pursuing sports. She credits her former athlete mother for her support and encouragement.
Interestingly, thanks to a local Nigerian woman, the Falcons have enjoyed traditional Nigerian dishes in Australia.
The team relishes meals like semo, okra soup, vegetables, jollof rice, and pounded yam, which Kanu believes have contributed to their performance.
Editorial:
The Super Falcons’ performance at the Women’s World Cup is a testament to the power of unity, determination, and a taste of home.
Uchenna Kanu’s insights reveal a team that draws strength from their shared heritage, faith, and talents.
Their pre-game rituals of prayer and song are not just cultural practices but strategic tools for motivation and team bonding.
The team’s ability to adapt and respond to challenges, as seen in their game against Australia, demonstrates their resilience and tactical understanding.
Their preparation for the clash against England indicates a team that is not daunted by the scale of the competition but is ready to face it head-on.
Kanu’s journey underscores the need for societal change in attitudes towards women in sports. Her story calls for more support and investment in women’s sports in Nigeria and globally.
The role of traditional Nigerian cuisine in the team’s performance is a delightful reminder of the comforts of home, even on the global stage.
