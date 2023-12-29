Frank Onyeka Eager for Second AFCON Run with Super Eagles

Brentford’s star player, Frank Onyeka, has expressed keen interest in participating again in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Onyeka, who was part of Nigeria’s squad in the 2021 AFCON hosted by Cameroon, is looking forward to being included in the Super Eagles squad for the upcoming 2023 AFCON finals.
The 25-year-old midfielder shared his aspirations with BBC Sport Africa: "I'll always want to represent my country on the big stage. It's an honour to wear the green and white shirt, so it's something that I have to do."
Reflecting on his journey from playing in the streets of Nigeria to representing the Super Eagles at AFCON, Onyeka described it as a dream come true. He emphasized his excitement about being part of the team and the opportunity to watch AFCON legends in past years.
The Super Eagles are placed in Group A, competing against hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau. Onyeka’s inclusion in the squad is expected to add significant value, given his experience and performance in previous international and club matches.
Editorial
Frank Onyeka’s aspiration to participate in his second AFCON with the Super Eagles is a testament to his dedication and passion for the sport. His journey from the streets of Nigeria to the international football stage is an inspiring story of hard work and perseverance. It highlights the importance of nurturing talent and providing opportunities for young athletes to achieve their dreams.
Onyeka’s desire to represent Nigeria again at the AFCON underscores the pride and honour athletes feel when playing for their country. It is a reminder of the unifying power of sports, particularly football, in bringing together people from diverse backgrounds to support a common goal.
As the Super Eagles prepare for the upcoming AFCON, including experienced players like Onyeka is crucial. Their expertise, coupled with the energy of younger players, can create a dynamic and formidable team capable of competing at the highest levels.
Onyeka’s story is also a beacon of hope for aspiring footballers in Nigeria and across Africa. It shows it can rise from humble beginnings to international acclaim with talent, determination, and opportunities.
As fans and supporters of the Super Eagles, it is essential to rally behind the team and players like Onyeka. Their success on the international stage not only brings glory to the nation but also serves as a source of inspiration for the next generation of footballers.
Did You Know?
- The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is the leading international men’s association football competition in Africa, organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
- Nigeria’s national football team, the Super Eagles, has won the AFCON title thrice in 1980, 1994, and 2013.
- Frank Onyeka is a midfielder for Premier League club Brentford and the Nigeria national team.
- The journey from local grassroots football to international representation is a common pathway for many African footballers.
- AFCON is not just a football tournament but a celebration of African culture, unity, and sportsmanship.