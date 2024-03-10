Gabriel Osho Called Up for Nigeria as Musa Misses Ghana, Mali Friendlies

In a significant update for the Super Eagles, captain Ahmed Musa will not be part of the squad set to face Ghana and Mali in the upcoming March friendlies. In contrast, Luton Town’s Gabriel Osho has received his first call-up to the Nigerian national team. Despite being a part of the team that reached the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, Musa did not get playing time during the tournament.
Born in England to Nigerian parents, Osho has accepted the opportunity to represent the three-time African champions. Additionally, Benjamin Tanimu from Ihefu SC in Tanzania has been called up for the first time. The squad sees the return of several players, including Bayer Leverkusen’s Nathan Tella and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, among others, many of whom participated in the recent AFCON.
The Super Eagles are scheduled to play Ghana on March 22nd and Mali on March 26th, preparing for the World Cup qualifiers against South Africa in June. This period marks a transitional phase for the team as they operate without a head coach following Jose Peseiro’s departure after his contract ended. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is actively seeking a new coach and is inviting applications for the position.
The complete list of players called up includes goalkeepers Stanley Nwabili, Francis Uzoho, and Ojo Olorunleke; defenders such as Calvin Bassey, Jamilu Collins, and Kenneth Omeruo; midfielders Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi; and forwards Moses Simon, Victor Osimhen, and Kelechi Iheanacho, highlighting a blend of experience and new talent.
Editorial
The absence of Ahmed Musa from the Super Eagles’ lineup for the friendlies against Ghana and Mali marks a notable moment for Nigerian football. Musa’s experience and leadership have been pivotal for the team, yet his absence allows new talents like Gabriel Osho and Benjamin Tanimu to shine. This shift signifies a change in personnel and a more profound evolution within the squad’s dynamics, emphasizing the blend of youth and experience vital for sustaining competitive performance internationally.
Osho’s inclusion is mainly symbolic, representing the diaspora’s potential contribution to Nigerian football. It highlights the importance of a broad talent pool for the Super Eagles, encouraging players of Nigerian descent worldwide to contribute to the nation’s footballing success. This approach enriches the team’s diversity and tactical flexibility, offering new strategies and perspectives against formidable opponents.
The team’s unity and adaptability will be tested as Nigeria prepares without a head coach. The NFF’s search for a new coach is critical, with the chosen candidate needing to build on the foundation laid by predecessors while navigating the complexities of international football. The upcoming friendlies against Ghana and Mali are not just preparatory matches but a litmus test for the Super Eagles’ resilience, strategy, and vision for future competitions.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s football team, the Super Eagles, is one of the most successful in Africa, having won the AFCON title three times.
- The diaspora has played a significant role in developing Nigerian football, with many players of Nigerian descent representing the country at various levels.
- Gabriel Osho’s selection for the Super Eagles underscores the importance of scouting and integrating talent from the Nigerian diaspora into the national team.
- The upcoming World Cup qualifiers are crucial for Nigeria’s ambitions on the global stage, emphasizing the need for strategic preparation and team cohesion.
- Coaching transitions are pivotal for national teams, often heralding new tactical approaches and rejuvenating team morale.