Goodluck Opiah, the Minister of State for Education, has called on athletes to embody the spirit of fair play during competitions. He made these remarks at the 2023 Federal Education Sector Games (FEDUGAM) opening ceremony at Nasarawa State University, Keffi.
Opiah emphasized the importance of the games in fostering friendship and unity, regardless of the competition’s outcome. He stated that participation holds more significance than victory.
David Gende, the Chairman of the FEDUGAM Steering Committee and Director of Human Resource Management at the Ministry, also encouraged all entities under the Federal Ministry of Education to partake in the annual tournament. He expressed optimism for increased participation in future editions of the games, highlighting its crucial role in promoting unity among the agencies.
Matthew Okeyinka, a game consultant, advocated for enhanced collaboration between various agencies, stating that sports development relies on the synergy between private and public entities.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the event featured a march passed by participating departments and agencies within the ministry. In addition, over 500 athletes reportedly participate in various sports such as football, scrabble, badminton, basketball, table tennis, volleyball, and handball.
Editor’s Take: The Significance of Sportsmanship and Fair Play
The Spirit of Fair Play: Building Unity Through Sports
Sports is more than just a competition; it’s a platform for fostering unity, friendship, and fair play. The recent call from the Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah, at the 2023 Federal Education Sector Games (FEDUGAM) underscores this message.
As athletes participate in various sporting events, it’s essential to remember that participation holds more value than winning. Through fair play, athletes show respect for themselves and their opponents and contribute to a positive sporting environment that strengthens bonds and fosters friendships.
David Gende’s encouragement for increased participation from agencies under the Federal Ministry of Education is a testament to the unifying power of sports. In addition, increased participation promotes oneness and collaboration among the agencies, contributing to a more cohesive education sector.
Matthew Okeyinka’s call for enhanced collaborations between various agencies highlights the importance of partnerships in developing sports. The synergy between public and private entities can fuel the growth and development of sports, providing athletes with better opportunities and resources.
