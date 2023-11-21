NFF’s Financial Struggle: Unable to Dismiss Coach Peseiro

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is facing a financial dilemma, unable to terminate the contract of head coach José Peseiro despite his underwhelming performance in the World Cup qualifiers. Nse Essien, an executive committee member of the NFF, revealed that the federation would have dismissed Peseiro if they had the funds to compensate him.
Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup are in jeopardy after managing only draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe in their first two qualifiers. Zimbabwe’s Walter Musona and Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho were the scorers in their recent match. Peseiro has been the focus of criticism for the Super Eagles’ lacklustre start.
Essien expressed the federation’s dissatisfaction, stating, “If we had the money (to pay for compensation), we will be willing to relieve him of his job, we’re not happy.” He added that the public is clamouring for Peseiro’s dismissal, especially after securing just two points from a possible six.
South Africa currently leads Group C of the qualifiers and is expected to extend their lead. Nigeria, who missed the 2022 World Cup, will resume their qualifying campaign in June 2024, facing South Africa and Benin in crucial matches.
Editorial
The NFF’s financial constraints and the consequent inability to dismiss Coach José Peseiro highlight a significant issue in the management of national sports teams. Financial stability is crucial for making strategic decisions, including hiring and firing of coaching staff based on performance.
This situation also brings to light the broader challenges faced by football governing bodies in managing resources effectively. It underscores the need for better financial planning and resource allocation to ensure that teams are not only well-coached but also well-supported in all aspects.
The predicament of the Super Eagles under Peseiro’s tenure is a wake-up call for a more holistic approach to team management. It’s not just about having a competent coach but also about ensuring that the team has the necessary support, including financial, to compete at the highest level.
