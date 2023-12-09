Nigerian Stars Shine in Final Shortlist for CAF 2023 Awards

Nigeria’s football talents, Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and Deborah Abiodun, have been named in the final shortlist for the prestigious 2023 CAF Awards. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the announcement ahead of the award ceremony scheduled to take place in Morocco.
Victor Osimhen, the Napoli striker, is a strong contender for the CAF Men’s Player of the Year award. He faces competition from Egyptian Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and PSG’s Achraf Hakimi. Osimhen’s remarkable achievement as the first African to win the highest goalscorer title in the Italian Serie A and his contribution to Napoli’s Scudetto victory have placed him in a favourable position for the award.
In the Women’s category, Asisat Oshoala is vying for a record-extending fifth CAF Women’s Player of the Year title. The Barcelona Femeni star played a crucial role in the team’s treble-winning season and contributed to the Super Falcons’ performance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Chiamaka Nnadozie of Paris FC is a finalist for the Goalkeeper of the Year (Women) award. She is up against Khadija Er-Rmichi of Morocco and Andile Dlamini of South Africa. Nnadozie’s impressive performances have been pivotal in her club and national team duties.
The Pittsburgh Panthers midfielder Deborah Abiodun has made the Young Player of the Year (Women) award shortlist. Despite limited appearances at the World Cup, she has emerged as one of the continent’s rising stars, featuring prominently for Nigeria at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
The Super Falcons are also contenders for the Women’s Team of The Year award, highlighting Nigeria’s strong presence in African football.
Editorial
Including Nigerian players in the final shortlist for the CAF 2023 Awards is a testament to the country’s enduring talent and influence in African football. Victor Osimhen’s nomination for the Men’s Player of the Year and Asisat Oshoala’s bid for her fifth Women’s Player of the Year title underscores Nigeria’s significant contribution to the sport.
The recognition of young talents like Chiamaka Nnadozie and Deborah Abiodun in their respective categories also indicates the bright future of Nigerian football. Their nominations reflect not only their skills and achievements but also the successful development programs in the country.
As the CAF Awards approach, these nominations serve as a reminder of the importance of nurturing and supporting talent from a young age. The success of these players on the international stage brings pride to the nation and inspires the next generation of footballers.
The Super Falcons’ nomination for the Women’s Team of The Year is particularly noteworthy, highlighting the team’s resilience and skill. Their consistent performance at the international level has made them a force to be reckoned with in women’s football.
As we celebrate these achievements, we must continue investing in sports infrastructure, training, and development programs to sustain and grow Nigeria’s football legacy.
Did You Know?
- Victor Osimhen became the first African to win the highest goalscorer title in the Italian Serie A.
- Asisat Oshoala has won the CAF Women’s Player of the Year award four times, a record in the women’s category.
- Chiamaka Nnadozie has been a critical player for her club, Paris FC, and the Nigerian national team.
- Deborah Abiodun’s rise in women’s football highlights the growing talent pool in Nigerian women’s football.
- The Super Falcons of Nigeria are one of Africa’s most successful women’s national teams, consistently performing well in international competitions.