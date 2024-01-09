Osimhen Aims for AFCON Glory, Seeks to End Nigeria’s 11-Year Drought

Victor Osimhen, the African Player of the Year and Napoli forward, is on a mission to bring joy to Nigerian football fans by winning the Africa Cup of Nations title. Osimhen, who recently topped the African poll, surpassing Egyptian Mohamed Salah and Moroccan Achraf Hakimi, became the first Nigerian to win the award since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999. His accolade is a nod to his contributions to Napoli’s first Italian title in 33 years and consistent performance for the Super Eagles.
However, the 24-year-old, who once sold newspapers and water on the streets of Lagos, is still haunted by the painful memory of March 29, 2022. That day, Nigeria faced Ghana in a World Cup qualifier at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. After a 0-0 draw in Ghana, Nigerian fans had high hopes for a victory at home. But their dreams were dashed as Ghana drew 1-1, qualifying on away goals and denying Osimhen and his teammates a spot in the 2022 World Cup.
Reflecting on that night, Osimhen expressed his disappointment, acknowledging that the team let down their supporters. He sees winning the Cup of Nations as the perfect remedy for this lingering pain. Having won the tournament in 1980, 1994, and 2013, Nigeria has experienced a mixed journey since their last triumph. They failed to qualify in 2015 and 2017, finished third in 2019, and exited in the last-16 in the previous tournament.
In the upcoming Cup of Nations, Nigeria is grouped with Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, and Equatorial Guinea in Group A. Osimhen is confident in the team’s ability to win, citing the exceptional performance of squad members at their European clubs. He believes that victory in the tournament is the only way to make up for missing the 2022 World Cup.
Ivory Coast, a two-time champion but underperformer when they last hosted 40 years ago, is seen as a strong contender. Their coach, Jean-Louis Gasset, is banking on home support. Equatorial Guinea, known for their workmanlike approach, and Guinea-Bissau, who previously won a qualifier in Nigeria, complete the group.
Editorial:
Victor Osimhen’s quest for the Africa Cup of Nations title with the Nigerian team is more than just a pursuit of glory; it’s a journey of redemption. His determination to turn the tide for the Super Eagles, especially after the heartbreak in Abuja, speaks volumes about his character and the team’s spirit.
This tournament presents an opportunity for Nigeria to reclaim its place as a powerhouse in African football. The blend of experience and youthful exuberance in the team, coupled with the tactical understanding of the coaching staff, sets the stage for a potentially triumphant campaign.
As the team prepares to face formidable opponents, it’s crucial to remember that football is not just about winning; it’s about uniting a nation and inspiring a generation. The Super Eagles have a chance to do just that, to write a new chapter in their storied history, and to bring pride to a nation that lives and breathes football.
Let’s rally behind Osimhen and the team as they embark on this quest. Their success is not just a victory for the team but for every Nigerian who believes in the power of sport to uplift and unite.
Did You Know?
- The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is the leading international men’s association football competition in Africa, organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
- Nigeria has won the AFCON title thrice: in 1980, 1994, and 2013.
- Victor Osimhen started his professional career at VfL Wolfsburg in Germany before moving to Napoli in Italy.
- The Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja is one of the largest stadiums in Nigeria, with a capacity of over 60,000.
- The Nigerian national football team, known as the Super Eagles, is one of the most successful African teams, having qualified for six of the last seven FIFA World Cups.