Victor Osimhen has achieved a new milestone in Serie A by setting a goal-scoring record in Napoli’s 2-1 victory over Cagliari. In addition to scoring a goal, Osimhen provided a world-class assist in this league clash. The 2023 CAF Player of the Year winner initiated Napoli’s lead in the 69th minute with a remarkable header.
According to the statistics provider OptaPaolo, Osimhen is now the only Napoli player to have scored in each of his first four Serie A matches against two different teams, Cagliari and Sampdoria, in the three points per win era (since 1994/95). This achievement spans from 2021 to 2023.
Cagliari managed to equalize three minutes after Osimhen’s opener through Leonardo Pavoletti. However, Napoli reclaimed the lead in the 75th minute with a goal from Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, assisted by Osimhen. The Nigerian striker showcased his skill by receiving a pass in the box, juggling the ball, and setting up his teammate for the decisive goal.
With this win, Napoli has moved to fourth place in the league standings, accumulating 27 points and trailing 11 points behind the leaders, Inter.
Editorial:
Victor Osimhen’s recent record-setting performance for Napoli in Serie A indicates his growing prominence in football. His ability to consistently score against top teams like Cagliari and Sampdoria highlights his skill, determination, and importance to Napoli. This record is not just a personal achievement for Osimhen but a testament to the quality of football in Serie A and the competitive nature of the league.
Osimhen’s journey from a promising talent in Nigeria to a record-setting striker in one of Europe’s top leagues is an inspiring story of hard work, resilience, and dedication. His success serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for young footballers in Nigeria and across Africa, showing that it is possible to reach the pinnacle of global football with talent and determination.
As we celebrate Osimhen’s achievements, it’s also important to acknowledge his team’s role and coaching staff in his development. Football is a team sport, and individual records are often the result of collective effort and support. Osimhen’s record is as much a credit to Napoli’s overall performance as to his brilliance.
Did You Know?
- Victor Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille in 2020 in what was reported to be the most expensive African transfer deal.
- He has been recognized for his speed, aerial ability, and clinical finishing in front of goal.
- Osimhen’s performance has drawn comparisons to some of Napoli’s legendary strikers, including Diego Maradona and Edinson Cavani.
- Serie A, where Osimhen plays, is considered one of the top five European football leagues and is known for its tactical and defensive style of play.
- Napoli, Osimhen’s club, is one of the most successful teams in Italy, with a rich history in domestic and European competitions.