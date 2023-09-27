Osimhen’s Agent Mulls Legal Action Against Napoli for Mock Video

Victor Osimhen’s representative has expressed strong disapproval towards Napoli after the club’s official social media released a video ridiculing the Nigerian striker for a missed penalty during a match against Bologna.
The video shared on TikTok depicted Osimhen’s missed penalty with a voiceover mockingly saying, “Gimme penalty, please”.
This post was later removed, but not before Roberto Calenda, Osimhen’s agent, saw it.
Calenda took to Twitter, now known as X, to voice his displeasure, stating that the video was unacceptable and caused significant harm to Osimhen. He highlighted the recent challenges Osimhen has faced, including media scrutiny and misinformation.
Calenda hinted at potential legal actions to safeguard Osimhen’s interests.
Despite facing challenges at the start of the season, Osimhen remains a revered figure in Naples, having scored 31 goals in all tournaments last season, leading Napoli to their first league championship since 1990.
Osimhen is in talks with Napoli regarding a contract extension, with his present agreement set to end in June 2025.
Osimhen’s transfer to Napoli from Lille, which cost an initial 70 million euros three years ago, is under investigation by Italian officials.
Reports suggest that Napoli’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, is being probed by Rome prosecutors for possibly exaggerating the transfer’s value, which included four players moving to Lille as part of the agreement.
Napoli, currently seventh in Serie A, is trailing league leaders Inter Milan by seven points. They have secured victories in only two of their first five local matches.
The team is scheduled to play against Udinese, followed by a match with Lecce and then a game against Real Madrid in Naples.
Editorial:
The recent controversy surrounding Victor Osimhen’s missed penalty and Napoli’s subsequent social media post highlights the delicate balance between club loyalty and player respect.
While clubs have the right to engage with their fan base, ensuring such interactions do not come at the expense of a player’s dignity is essential.
Osimhen, a key figure in Napoli’s recent successes, deserves respect and support, especially during challenging times. Clubs must remember that players are not just assets but also human beings with emotions.
Mocking a player publicly can harm their mental well-being and performance. Clubs must foster a supportive environment, both on and off the pitch.
Napoli’s recent actions serve as a reminder of the responsibilities clubs have towards their players and the broader football community.
Did You Know?
- Victor Osimhen began his professional football career at the Nigerian club Ultimate Strikers Academy.
- 2015, Osimhen was the top FIFA U-17 World Cup scorer, netting ten goals.
- Osimhen’s transfer to Napoli is among football’s most expensive African player transfers.
- Napoli has won the Serie A title only thrice, with their last victory before 2023 being in 1990.
- The Serie A league, where Napoli competes, was established in 1898 and is one of the world’s top football leagues.