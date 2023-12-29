President Tinubu Celebrates Asisat Oshoala, Acknowledges Women’s Achievements

President Bola Tinubu, alongside the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, recently hosted Asisat Oshoala, the Super Falcons striker and 2023 CAF Women’s Player of the Year, in Lagos. This event was detailed in a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.
During the meeting, the President and the First Lady congratulated Oshoala for her remarkable achievement of being named the best African female footballer for the sixth time. They lauded her exceptional performance in women’s football, recognizing her significant impact on the sport across the continent.
The statement from the Presidency highlighted the broader accomplishments of Nigerian women, stating, “Nigerian women will always have a pride of place in the World. What our ladies have achieved in football, our women are achieving worldwide in all fields of endeavour—rising to the top and demonstrating the best of the Nigerian character of excellence, tenacity, ingenuity, and resilience.”
The President and the First Lady acknowledged the achievements of other notable Nigerian women, including star sprinter Tobi Amusan and several Nigerian women featured on Forbes’ ‘2023 World’s 100 Most Powerful Women’ list, such as media mogul Mo Abudu and the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. They assured Oshoala of the nation’s continued support for her and other Nigerian women striving for excellence in their respective fields.
Oshoala, speaking to journalists after the reception, expressed her gratitude to President Tinubu and the First Lady for their support. She recalled their intervention and ongoing support during the last World Cup, which significantly helped the team.
Editorial:
The recent hosting of Asisat Oshoala by President Bola Tinubu and the First Lady is more than a celebratory gesture; it’s a recognition of the extraordinary achievements of Nigerian women in various fields. Oshoala’s success in football is a testament to the resilience, talent, and hard work that Nigerian women consistently demonstrate in sports and all areas of endeavour.
This event serves as a reminder of the crucial role that recognition and support play in nurturing talent. When our leaders acknowledge and celebrate achievements, especially in fields traditionally dominated by men, it sends a powerful message of encouragement and empowerment. It inspires young girls and women across the nation to pursue their dreams, believing that their efforts will be recognized and valued.
The achievements of Nigerian women on global platforms, be it in sports, business, or international organizations, are a source of national pride. They reflect the indomitable spirit of Nigeria and its people. As a nation, we must continue to provide platforms and opportunities for women to excel and lead. Their successes are not just personal triumphs but milestones in our collective journey towards a more inclusive and equitable society.
Let’s take inspiration from these remarkable women and commit to creating an environment where talent, regardless of gender, is nurtured, celebrated, and allowed to shine on the world stage.
Did You Know?
- Asisat Oshoala, a Nigerian professional footballer, plays for FC Barcelona Femení and is the first African woman to win the UEFA Women’s Champions League.
- The Super Falcons, Nigeria’s women’s national football team, are the most successful in Africa, having won 11 African Women’s Championships.
- Nigeria has produced several globally recognized female athletes, including Chioma Ajunwa, who won a gold medal in the long jump at the 1996 Olympics, becoming the first African woman to win an Olympic gold in a field event.
- Nigerian women have made significant strides in various fields, including finance, entertainment, and politics, often breaking barriers and setting new standards.
- The Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, is one of the largest in the World, with women playing pivotal roles as producers, directors, and actors, significantly contributing to its global success.