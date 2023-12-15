Sowore Invites President Tinubu to Join ECOWAS Marathon

Omoyele Sowore, a former presidential candidate, has officially collected his running kit for the upcoming ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon and challenged President Bola Tinubu to participate. Sowore, after picking up his kit and bib, praised the ECOWAS initiative for promoting exercise and the culture of running, which he believes is highly beneficial.
Sowore shared that his health has significantly improved since he started running, making him feel better. While he commended ECOWAS for organising the marathon, he pointed out that President Tinubu, also the Chairman of ECOWAS, has not yet shown any indication of participating in either the half marathon or the 5km fun race. He emphasised the importance of the chairman’s participation in the event, primarily when it is held in Nigeria.
Urging President Tinubu to join him and thousands of other runners at the starting line, Sowore highlighted the positive impact such participation would have, setting a powerful example for the nation. As a seasoned marathoner, having participated in events like the New York Marathon, Sowore believes in leaders leading by example.
He argued that if President Tinubu actively promoted running and participated in the marathon, it could inspire many Nigerians to take up the activity, leading to a healthier nation and potentially reducing healthcare costs for the government.
The marathon organisers have called on all registered and intending participants to collect their running kits, number bibs, and goodie bags at Eagle Square. The half-marathon is scheduled to start at 7:00 am in front of the ECOWAS Secretariat, while the 5km fun race will commence at Bannex Plaza at 7:30 am, with both races concluding at Eagles Square.
Editorial:
Omoyele Sowore’s challenge to President Bola Tinubu to participate in the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon is more than a mere invitation; it calls for leadership by example. In a nation where public health and fitness often take a backseat, having prominent figures like the President participate in such events can be a powerful motivator for the public.
Sowore’s emphasis on the benefits of running, personally and for the community, highlights an essential aspect of public health. Regular exercise, such as running, not only improves individual health but also has the potential to alleviate some of the healthcare burdens on the government. Promoting a fitness culture could have far-reaching benefits in Nigeria, where healthcare resources are often stretched thin.
The participation of leaders in public events like marathons is symbolic. It demonstrates a commitment to the well-being of the citizens and can inspire a wave of health consciousness across the nation. President Tinubu’s involvement in the marathon would send a strong message about the importance of health and fitness, encouraging more Nigerians to engage in physical activities.
Such events foster community spirit and national unity. They bring together people from various walks of life, creating a sense of camaraderie and national pride. The ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon is not just a sporting event; it’s a celebration of health, unity, and endurance.
Sowore’s challenge to President Tinubu is an opportunity for the latter to lead by example and inspire a movement towards a healthier, more active Nigeria. It is an opportunity that should be embraced by the President and all leaders and citizens alike for the nation’s collective well-being.
Did You Know?
- The ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon is part of a series of initiatives to promote unity and cultural exchange among West African countries.
- Running and jogging are among the most popular forms of exercise worldwide, known for their numerous health benefits, including improving cardiovascular health and reducing stress.
- Nigeria has a growing community of running enthusiasts, with various marathons and running events held across the country annually.
- Many world leaders have embraced the running culture to promote health and fitness among their citizens.
- Marathons and similar events often serve as platforms for raising awareness and funds for various social and health-related causes.