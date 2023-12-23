Sunshine Stars Mourn Assistant Kit Manager’s Death in Gunmen Attack

Taiwo Dosunmu, the assistant kit manager of the Sunshine Stars football club, tragically passed away following a gunmen attack on December 7. The club confirmed that Dosunmu succumbed to his injuries on Friday, December 22, at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment.
In a heartfelt statement, the club expressed deep sorrow over Dosunmu’s untimely death, which occurred in the line of duty. “With a lot of pain in our hearts, we announce the untimely transition to eternity of our dear brother and assistant kit manager, Taiwo Dosunmu, who died in the line of duty by the bullets of armed bandits along Benin-Ore expressway on Thursday, December 7, 2023,” the club stated.
Dosunmu had been in the intensive care unit of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital since the attack, undergoing a series of surgeries. The club praised his hard work, dedication, and selflessness, noting that his actions during the attack saved the lives of players and other team members.
On their way to a Nigeria Premier Football League match against Bendel Insurance in Benin, the Sunshine Stars were attacked along the Benin-Ore expressway. The club announced that his family would make burial arrangements for Dosunmu.
Editorial:
The tragic death of Taiwo Dosunmu is a stark reminder of the security challenges facing Nigeria, particularly the threat posed by armed bandits. Dosunmu’s dedication and bravery in the face of danger exemplify the spirit of selflessness and commitment, qualities that are invaluable in any team or organization.
This incident underscores the need for enhanced security measures for sports teams and officials, especially when travelling for competitions. Football clubs and governing bodies must work closely with security agencies to ensure the safety of players and staff during transit and at sporting events.
The loss of Dosunmu is a blow to the Sunshine Stars and the football community in Nigeria. It highlights the human cost of insecurity and the urgent need for effective strategies to combat banditry and other forms of violence.
As the Sunshine Stars and the football community mourn the loss of a valued team member, it is essential to honour Dosunmu’s memory by continuing to work towards a safer environment for sports in Nigeria. His legacy of bravery and dedication should inspire others to strive for excellence and prioritize the safety and well-being of all sportspeople.
Did You Know?
- The Sunshine Stars are a Nigerian football club based in Akure, Ondo State, and compete in the Nigeria Premier Football League.
- The Benin-Ore expressway, where the attack occurred, is a major transportation route in Nigeria, connecting several states and is often used by sports teams travelling for competitions.
- The University of Benin Teaching Hospital is one of Nigeria’s leading medical facilities, known for its advanced medical care and treatment.
- Security challenges, including banditry and armed attacks, have become increasingly prevalent in Nigeria, affecting various sectors, including sports.
- The Nigeria Premier Football League is the top professional football league in Nigeria and features teams from across the country competing at the highest level of the sport.