Super Eagles Face World Cup Qualifiers Without Key Players

The Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles, will confront the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers without two of their star players, Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi. Both players are sidelined due to injuries. Osimhen, a striker for Napoli, sustained his injury during a friendly match against Saudi Arabia, while Leicester City’s midfielder Ndidi is also out due to injury concerns.
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) released the squad list for the November matches, which includes 23 players. Notably absent from the list is Samuel Chukwueze of AC Milan, while goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, who has faced criticism recently, has been included.
Nigeria, a three-time African champion, is set to play against the Crocodiles of Lesotho on November 16 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. Following this, they will compete against the Harambe Stars of Zimbabwe on November 19. The Super Eagles are in Group C of the qualification series, which also includes South Africa, Rwanda, Benin, Zimbabwe, and Lesotho.
The full list of invited players includes goalkeepers Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus), Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC), and Maduka Okoye (Udinese Calcio, Italy). The defenders are Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England), Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista FC, Portugal), Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey), Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal), Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey), Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England), Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England), and Jamilu Collins (Cardiff FC, Wales).
Editorial
The absence of key players like Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi in the Super Eagles’ lineup for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers is a significant challenge for the Nigerian team. Their absence underscores the importance of depth and versatility in a national squad, especially in the face of injuries. It also presents an opportunity for other players to step up and showcase their skills on an international stage.
The inclusion of goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, despite recent criticisms, is a testament to the coaching staff’s faith in his abilities. The team must rally around all its members, providing support and encouragement, especially in times of heightened pressure and expectations.
As Nigeria prepares to face Lesotho and Zimbabwe, the focus should not only be on the absent players but also on the potential and talent of those who are present. This is a moment for the team to demonstrate resilience and adaptability, qualities essential for success in international football.
While the absence of Osimhen and Ndidi is a setback, it is also an opportunity for the Super Eagles to show the depth of their talent pool. The upcoming matches will be a test of the team’s collective strength and their ability to overcome adversity.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Football Achievements: Nigeria has a proud football history, including three African Cup of Nations titles and memorable performances in several FIFA World Cup tournaments.
- Player Injuries in Football: Injuries are a common and challenging aspect of professional football, impacting team strategies and player careers.
- Goalkeeper Scrutiny: Goalkeepers often face intense scrutiny due to the high-stakes nature of their role in preventing goals.
- Youth in Nigerian Football: Nigeria has a reputation for nurturing young football talent, often featuring rising stars in international competitions.
- Diversity in the Super Eagles: The Super Eagles’ squad often features players who play in various international leagues, showcasing the global reach of Nigerian football talent.