Super Eagles Rank 42nd Globally in Latest FIFA 2023 Ratings

The Super Eagles of Nigeria concluded 2023 ranked 42nd in the latest FIFA standings, a year marked by triumphs and setbacks. Under the guidance of coach Jose Peseiro, the team embarked on a journey of recovery following their failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The year began promisingly for the Super Eagles, as they topped their qualification group for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), showcasing a solid start. However, the latter half of the year brought challenges, particularly with the commencement of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The team’s performance dipped, evidenced by a draw against Saudi Arabia in an international friendly and a narrow victory over a ten-man Mozambique team.
In the World Cup qualifiers, the Super Eagles started with a 1-1 draw against Lesotho, followed by another draw of the same score against Zimbabwe. These results placed them third in the qualification table for the 2026 World Cup, raising concerns about the team’s readiness for the upcoming 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, starting January 13.
Despite ending the year with four wins, three draws, and one defeat, the quality of the teams they drew against cast a shadow over their achievements. Consequently, Jose Peseiro’s squad concluded 2023 as the 42nd-ranked team globally and the 6th in Africa.
In the African rankings, Morocco leads as the highest-ranked team positioned 13th worldwide. Senegal follows them, ranked 20th globally, with Tunisia, Algeria, and Egypt completing the top five African teams, ranked 28th, 30th, and 33rd in the world.
Argentina, England, Belgium, France, and Brazil occupy the top five FIFA rankings globally. The list also includes Spain, Portugal, Holland, Croatia, and Italy among the top ten teams.
Editorial:
As we reflect on the Super Eagles’ journey through 2023, it’s a narrative of resilience and unyielding spirit despite the challenges and setbacks. Ranking 42nd globally in the latest FIFA ratings, the team has shown commendable progress, yet there remains room for improvement.
The year’s start was promising, with the Super Eagles securing their spot in the 2023 AFCON. This achievement was a beacon of hope, a testament to their potential. However, the latter part of the year revealed areas that need urgent attention, especially in the context of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The draws against teams like Lesotho and Zimbabwe were wake-up calls, underscoring the need for strategic planning and consistent performance.
As we look towards the 2023 AFCON and beyond, the team and the coaching staff must introspect and strategise. The talent within the team is undeniable, but harnessing this talent effectively is critical to ascending the global rankings and making a mark in international tournaments.
We believe in the Super Eagles’ ability to soar higher. With dedicated effort, strategic planning, and a focus on consistent performance, the team can overcome the hurdles and achieve greater heights. The journey ahead is challenging, but the Super Eagles can become a formidable force in global football with the right approach.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s highest-ever FIFA ranking was 5th, achieved in April 1994.
- The FIFA World Rankings were introduced in December 1992.
- Nigeria has won the Africa Cup of Nations thrice: in 1980, 1994, and 2013.
- The Super Eagles have participated in six FIFA World Cup tournaments since their first appearance in 1994.
- Jose Peseiro, the current Super Eagles coach, has managed several international teams, including Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.