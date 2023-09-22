Super Eagles Slide to 40th Spot in Latest FIFA Rankings

In a surprising turn, Nigeria’s Super Eagles have fallen to the 40th position in the recent FIFA men’s rankings for June. Despite their dominant 6-0 victory over Sao Tome and Principe in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, this drop comes.
Previously, in the June rankings, the team held the 39th spot.
The decline in rankings hasn’t affected the Eagles’ standing in Africa, as they remain among the top six teams on the continent. This position ensures they will be among the top seeds for the AFCON draw scheduled for 2023.
Under the guidance of Jose Peseiro, the team topped Group A in the AFCON qualifiers, securing their place in the tournament set to take place in Ivory Coast.
On a broader scale, Morocco retains its title as Africa’s top football nation, ranking 13th globally. Despite dropping two spots globally to 20th, Senegal maintains its second position in Africa.
Tunisia, Algeria, and Egypt round off the top five African nations in the rankings. On the global front, Argentina continues to lead, followed by France, Brazil, England, and Belgium.
Editorial:
The recent drop in FIFA rankings for the Super Eagles, despite a commendable performance in the AFCON qualifiers, highlights the unpredictable nature of international football rankings. While on-field victories are crucial, they are just one piece of the puzzle.
Rankings consider various factors, including opposing teams’ strength and match significance.
For Nigeria, a nation with a rich footballing history and passionate fan base, such fluctuations in rankings can be a source of concern. However, it’s essential to view these rankings in context.
The Super Eagles have showcased their prowess and potential, and a single drop in rankings doesn’t define their capabilities.
The focus should now shift to preparations for the upcoming AFCON.
A strong tournament performance can boost the team’s rankings and reinforce Nigeria’s position as a footballing powerhouse in Africa.
Did You Know?
- The Super Eagles have won the Africa Cup of Nations three times, with their most recent victory in 2013.
- Nigeria made its FIFA World Cup debut in 1994 and has participated in six tournaments.
- The team’s highest FIFA ranking was 5th, achieved in April 1994.
- Nigeria has produced several football legends, including Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, and Rashidi Yekini.
- The Super Eagles’ iconic green and white jersey for the 2018 World Cup was hailed as one of the tournament’s best kits.