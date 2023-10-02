Super Falcons Protest Unpaid Bonuses; NFF Claims Payments Made

Over a month after the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, tensions are rising between the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Super Falcons. The players have voiced their discontent, likening their treatment to that of “slaves” due to unpaid bonuses and allowances spanning several years.
Before the World Cup, the players had negotiated a deal with the NFF for a $100 daily camp allowance, a $3,000 win bonus, and a $1,500 draw bonus. Additionally, FIFA announced that each player would get a minimum of $30,000. However, reports suggest that the players have received less than half of their agreed daily camp wages and none of their match bonuses.
One player expressed their frustration, saying:
“They don’t treat us as if we are here to play for our country — they treat us as if we are slaves.”
Another added:
“They take us as if we are fools, as if we don’t know anything, as if we don’t know our rights.”
In response, Ademola Olajire, NFF Head of Communications, stated that all World Cup daily allowances had been settled. He also mentioned that the bonuses owed to the players before the World Cup had been paid, except for one qualifying match.
However, a player who missed the World Cup but participated in a friendly tournament in the US last year refuted this, claiming she hasn’t received the $1,000 owed to her.
Editorial
The ongoing dispute between the Super Falcons and the NFF is a disheartening reflection of the challenges faced by women’s sports globally. The Super Falcons, as representatives of Nigeria on the world stage, deserve respect, recognition, and their rightfully earned dues. Their grievances highlight a broader issue: the disparity in treatment between male and female athletes.
While the NFF’s response indicates that some payments have been made, the players’ claims cannot be dismissed. It’s essential for both parties to engage in open dialogue, ensuring transparency and accountability. The Super Falcons have showcased their talent and dedication time and again, and it’s only fair that they receive what they’re owed.
Moreover, this situation underscores the need for clear contractual agreements and timely payments in sports. Athletes should not have to fight for their dues, especially after representing their nation with pride. We urge the NFF to address this matter promptly, ensuring that all outstanding payments are settled and that such issues do not recur in the future.
Did You Know?
- The Super Falcons are the most successful team in the history of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, having won the tournament 11 times.
- Nigeria’s women’s football team made their World Cup debut in 1991 and has qualified for every tournament since.
- The Super Falcons reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 1999, their best performance to date.
- Asisat Oshoala, a key player for the Super Falcons, plays for Barcelona and is considered one of Africa’s top female footballers.
- The team’s success has played a pivotal role in promoting women’s football in Nigeria and inspiring the next generation of female athletes.