Super Falcons Soar in FIFA Rankings, Retain Top Spot in Africa

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have climbed eight positions in the latest FIFA women’s rankings, moving from 40th to 32nd globally.
The team’s impressive ascent is attributed to their strong performance in the recently concluded 2023 Women’s World Cup.
The Falcons maintained their status as Africa’s number-one female national team.
They advanced to the second round of the World Cup, earning five points from a draw against Canada, a win against co-hosts Australia, and another draw against the Republic of Ireland.
Despite losing 4-2 in a penalty shootout against England, the Falcons’ performance has been lauded.
Sweden now tops the FIFA rankings, while Spain, the World Cup winners, moved to the second spot.
Editorial:
The Super Falcons’ rise in the FIFA rankings is a testament to the team’s resilience and skill.
However, this achievement should not be the end goal; it should catalyze further development in women’s football in Nigeria.
The team’s performance in the World Cup was commendable, but some areas require improvement, such as finishing and defensive strategies.
The Nigerian Football Federation must invest in grassroots development and provide the necessary resources for the team to excel globally.
This includes not just financial support but also technical training and psychological preparation.
Moreover, the media and corporate sponsors should play their part in promoting women’s football.
The Super Falcons have shown that they can compete with the best in the world and deserve the same level of attention and support as their male counterparts.
Did You Know?
- The Super Falcons are the most successful women’s national team in Africa, having won the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations 11 times.
- Nigeria is the only African country to have played in all eight Women’s World Cup tournaments since its inception in 1991.
- The team’s nickname, “Super Falcons,” was inspired by the country’s coat of arms, which features two supporting red-tailed hawks.
- Asisat Oshoala, a Nigerian professional footballer, is considered one of the best female footballers in the world.
- The Women’s World Cup has been held every four years since 1991, and the United States has won it the most times, with four titles.