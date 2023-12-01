Super Falcons Triumph with a 5-0 Victory Over Cape Verde in WAFCON Qualifier

Nigeria’s Super Falcons, the record holders of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), started their qualification campaign for the following year’s tournament with a 5-0 victory against Cape Verde. The match, held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, saw the Super Falcons dominate despite the absence of star striker Asisat Oshoala.
Uchenna Kanu and Esther Okoronkwo were the show’s stars, scoring two goals each, while Monday Gift added another to the tally. The game began with an early lead as Kanu scored in the seventh minute. Despite Cape Verde’s efforts to equalize, Nigeria’s goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, made a crucial save in the 16th minute, maintaining the lead.
The Nigerian team continued to press, with Gift scoring in the 25th minute, followed by another goal from Kanu just before halftime. In the second half, substitute Esther Okoronkwo, replacing Gift, scored twice, sealing the emphatic win for the Super Falcons.
Interim coach Madugu Justine made strategic changes, bringing Tochukwu Oluehi for Nnadozie and giving Chiamaka Okwuchukwu her debut. The second leg of the qualifier is scheduled in Praia, Cape Verde. The winner of both fixtures will secure a spot in the 2024 WAFCON in Morocco.
Editorial
The Super Falcons’ commanding 5-0 victory over Cape Verde in the WAFCON qualifier is a testament to the strength and depth of Nigerian women’s football. This performance, particularly in the absence of their star player, Asisat Oshoala, showcases the team’s resilience and collective talent.
The Super Falcons have long been a powerhouse in African women’s football, and their latest triumph only reinforces this status. The team’s ability to maintain dominance, adapt to the absence of key players, and still deliver a high-calibre performance indicates a well-rounded and robust squad.
This victory is not just about the goals scored, or the match won; it’s about the statement it makes. It sends a clear message to competitors about Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to maintaining its top position in African women’s football. The team’s cohesive play, strategic execution, and individual brilliance make them formidable opponents.
Looking ahead, the Super Falcons must maintain this momentum and focus. The journey to the WAFCON is fraught with challenges; each game is a step towards defending their title. The team’s ability to adapt to different opponents and conditions will be crucial in their quest for continued success.
As the Super Falcons prepare for the second leg of the qualifier, they carry the hopes of a nation and the legacy of a team that has consistently set the standard in African women’s football. Their journey is a source of inspiration and pride for aspiring footballers and fans alike.
Did You Know?
- The Super Falcons of Nigeria are the most successful team in the history of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, having won the tournament a record nine times.
- Asisat Oshoala, one of the team’s star players, was named the African Women’s Footballer of the Year four times, showcasing the talent within the Nigerian women’s football team.
- The Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, where the match against Cape Verde was held, is one of Nigeria’s premier sports facilities, hosting numerous international sporting events.
- Women’s football in Africa has grown significantly over the past decade, with increased participation and improved performance in international competitions.
- The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) was held in 1991 and serves as the African qualifier for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.