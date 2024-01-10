Supersport To Air All 52 Afcon 2023 Matches In U Turn Decision

In a surprising turn of events, MultiChoice, the parent company of DStv, has declared that its sports channel, SuperSport, will now broadcast all 52 games of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire. This announcement reverses their earlier position, where they stated the inability to transmit the tournament due to unsecured broadcasting rights.
Initially, MultiChoice had informed that the AFCON 2023 games would be accessible only through partner broadcast stations on Free to Air (FTA) channels. The company emphasized its commitment to providing African football fans with various football competitions, including the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and the Zambian Super League, through its DStv and GOtv platforms.
However, in a recent social media post titled “No gree for anybody,” MultiChoice confirmed the change in plans, ensuring that SuperSport customers have access to all the matches of the prestigious tournament. The 34th edition of this biennial event, starting on January 13 and concluding on February 11, 2024, will see the Super Eagles of Nigeria competing in Group A against Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea Bissau.
Editorial
As avid African football followers, we find MultiChoice’s recent decision to broadcast all 52 matches of the 2023 AFCON a significant victory for sports enthusiasts across the continent. This move demonstrates the power of fan voices and reflects the growing importance of African football on the global stage. The initial reluctance to broadcast the tournament might have been a strategic misstep, but the swift reversal shows a keen understanding of the market’s demands.
Including all AFCON games on SuperSport’s roster is more than just a broadcasting decision; it’s a celebration of African talent and a nod to the continent’s passionate football community. This decision ensures that fans have comprehensive access to a tournament showcasing African football’s best talents. It’s a testament that the sport transcends borders, uniting people in their love for the game.
As the tournament unfolds, we anticipate thrilling matches and unforgettable moments to cement AFCON’s place in international football further. This decision by MultiChoice is a step in the right direction, fostering a deeper connection between the sport and its African audience. It’s a reminder that the fans, the lifeblood of any sport, should be at the heart of every decision.
Did You Know?
- The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) was first held in 1957, making it one of the oldest continental football championships in the world.
- Egypt holds the record for the most AFCON titles, having won the tournament seven times.
- The 2023 AFCON marks the 34th edition of the tournament, showcasing the event’s longevity and significance in African football.
- Cote d’Ivoire, the host nation for the 2023 AFCON, has won the tournament twice, with their last victory in 2015.
- The AFCON tournament was initially held every two years but was switched to odd-numbered years in 2013 to avoid clashing with the FIFA World Cup.