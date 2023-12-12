Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala Lead Nigeria to Historic CAF Awards Triumph

In a historic achievement for Nigerian football, Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala emerged as the stars of the 2023 CAF Awards held in Marrakech, Morocco. Osimhen, the dynamic striker from Napoli, and Oshoala, the formidable forward for the Super Falcons, both clinched the Player of the Year awards for men and women respectively, marking a first for Nigeria in simultaneously winning both categories.
Osimhen’s triumph is particularly notable as he becomes the first Nigerian since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999 to win the CAF Player of The Year Award. Oshoala, on the other hand, extended her record with a sixth Women’s Player of The Year title, solidifying her status as Africa’s most successful women’s player.
The night was further brightened for Nigeria as Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was named the women’s Goalkeeper of The Year. Additionally, the Super Falcons were honored as the Women’s Team of The Year. However, the evening saw Deborah Abiodun of the Super Falcons narrowly miss out on the Women’s Young Player of The Year award, which went to Morocco and Lille defender Nesryne El Chad, with Metz and Sengela’s Lamine Camara winning in the men’s category.
These awards were determined through votes by media representatives, coaches, and captains of national teams. In club football, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly were recognized as the Women’s and Men’s Club of The Year, respectively.
The event also celebrated individual achievements, with AS FAR’s Fatima Tagnaut receiving the Inter-Club Player of The Year award from Super Falcons captain, Onome Ebi. The awards ceremony was interspersed with entertainment, including a performance by Uganda’s Ghetto Kids, and culminated in the announcement of Nigeria as the Women’s National Team of The Year, a nod to their impressive performance at the last FIFA Women’s World Cup.
In a significant moment for African football, Morocco was named the men’s National Team of The Year for their historic semi-final appearance at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022. The Goal of The Year, voted by fans, was awarded to Al Ahly’s Mahmoud Abdelmenem for his goal against Al Hilal.
The ceremony also saw Chiamaka Nnadozie being honored as the Goalkeeper of The Year (Women), triumphing over strong contenders. In a surprising turn, Nnadozie was not included in CAF’s Women’s XI, which featured three Super Falcons players — Michelle Alozie, Osinachi Ohale, and Asisat Oshoala. In the men’s team, Victor Osimhen was the sole Nigerian, joining the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.
The coaching realm also saw accolades, with South Africa’s Desiree Ellis retaining her title as the women’s Coach of The Year and Walid Regragui, who led Morocco to their World Cup semi-final, winning the men’s category.
Editorial
As we reflect on the recent 2023 CAF Awards, it’s clear that this event was more than just a celebration of individual talents; it was a testament to the growing prowess and potential of African football. The achievements of Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala, in particular, are not just personal triumphs but symbols of Nigeria’s enduring spirit and talent in the global football arena.
Osimhen’s journey to becoming the first Nigerian in over two decades to win the CAF Player of The Year Award is a story of resilience and determination. His rise from the streets of Lagos to the pinnacle of African football is an inspiration to millions of young Africans who dream of turning their passion into a global stage success. Oshoala’s record-extending sixth Women’s Player of The Year title is equally significant. It speaks volumes about her dominance in women’s football and serves as a beacon of hope and aspiration for young girls across the continent.
The recognition of the Super Falcons as the Women’s Team of The Year and Chiamaka Nnadozie’s accolade as the women’s Goalkeeper of The Year further cements Nigeria’s position as a powerhouse in women’s football. These achievements are not just victories on the pitch; they are victories against the stereotypes and challenges that women in sports often face.
However, the awards also highlight areas for growth and improvement. The near miss of Deborah Abiodun for the Women’s Young Player of The Year award is a reminder that the journey to the top is fraught with challenges and that continuous effort and support are needed for our young talents.
The success of Morocco, both in the men’s National Team of The Year category and through Walid Regragui’s recognition as the men’s Coach of The Year, underscores the importance of strategic planning, investment, and development in football. It’s a call to action for other African nations to bolster their football programs and infrastructure.
As we celebrate these achievements, we must also look ahead. The future of African football is bright, but it requires sustained effort, investment, and support from all stakeholders. Let’s use this moment not just to applaud our stars but to galvanize action towards nurturing the next generation of African football legends.
The CAF Awards, an annual event organized by the Confederation of African Football, serve not just as a platform to honor the best in African football, but also as a beacon of inspiration and aspiration for upcoming talents across the continent. The recent triumphs of Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala at the 2023 CAF Awards are particularly noteworthy, symbolizing a significant milestone in Nigeria’s football history.
Victor Osimhen’s journey to clinching the CAF Player of The Year Award is a narrative of sheer perseverance and talent. His rise from a challenging background in Nigeria to becoming a celebrated figure in international football is a powerful reminder of the potential that lies within African football. This award is not just a personal achievement for Osimhen; it’s a victory for every young African who dreams of making it big on the global stage. It sends a strong message that with hard work, dedication, and the right opportunities, African talents can compete with the best in the world.
Asisat Oshoala’s record-extending sixth Women’s Player of The Year title is equally significant. Her consistent performance at both club and international levels has set a new benchmark in women’s football. Oshoala’s success story is particularly inspiring given the challenges and societal barriers she faced in her early years. Her triumph is a testament to the growing prominence and recognition of women’s football in Africa, and it serves as a powerful example for young girls across the continent.
The Super Falcons’ recognition as the Women’s Team of The Year and Chiamaka Nnadozie’s accolade as the Women’s Goalkeeper of The Year further highlight Nigeria’s dominance in women’s football. These achievements underscore the importance of investing in women’s sports and providing equal opportunities for female athletes. They also reflect the progress that has been made in breaking down gender barriers in sports, although there is still a long way to go.
The CAF Awards also shine a light on the broader landscape of African football. The recognition of Morocco’s achievements, both in terms of team performance and coaching, points to the evolving dynamics of football in the continent. It highlights the importance of strategic planning, grassroots development, and infrastructure investment in nurturing football talent.
As we celebrate these individual and team successes, it’s crucial to recognize the role of these awards in motivating young talents across Africa. The CAF Awards are more than just a ceremony; they are a source of inspiration, a platform for recognition, and a catalyst for the growth of football in Africa. They remind us of the rich pool of talent in the continent and the need for continued support and investment to harness this potential.
The recent CAF Awards are a celebration of African football’s past, present, and future. They honor the achievements of our current stars while paving the way for the next generation of footballers. Let’s use this moment not only to celebrate but also to renew our commitment to nurturing and supporting the abundant talent across the African continent.
Did You Know?
- The CAF Player of The Year award was first introduced in 1992, with Ghanaian footballer Abedi Pele being the inaugural winner.
- The Super Falcons of Nigeria are the most successful team in the history of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, having won the tournament a record 11 times.
- Nwankwo Kanu, the last Nigerian before Victor Osimhen to win the CAF Player of The Year, is also a two-time African Footballer of the Year and an Olympic gold medalist.
- Asisat Oshoala, before her football career took off, was once denied the opportunity to play football by her parents, who encouraged her to focus on her education.
- The FIFA Women’s World Cup, where the Super Falcons had an impressive run, was first held in 1991 in China and has since become one of the most prestigious tournaments in women’s football.