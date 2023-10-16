Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Iheanacho To Miss Mozambique Match

Super Eagles stars, Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Iheanacho, are set to miss the friendly against Mozambique. The announcement came from the team’s official X handle on Sunday.
Osimhen, after playing in the 2-2 draw against Saudi Arabia’s Green Falcons, received medical advice to skip the Mozambique game. This decision is a precautionary measure to ensure his well-being.
Kelechi Iheanacho, on the other hand, has personal matters to attend to. Both players were instrumental in the game against Saudi Arabia, with Iheanacho even marking a score.
The upcoming match against Mozambique will be at the Estadio Municipal de Albufeira in Portugal. It’s scheduled for Monday, kicking off at 4 p.m. WAT.
Editorial
The Super Eagles’ decision to not include Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Iheanacho in the Mozambique match is significant. Both players have proven their worth time and again on the field.
Osimhen’s absence, based on medical grounds, highlights the need to prioritise player health. It’s a move that deserves applause, ensuring our stars aren’t unduly risked.
Iheanacho’s absence for personal reasons serves as a reminder. Players, despite their fame, have lives off the pitch. It’s crucial to respect and understand their commitments.
Without these two key players, the Super Eagles face a challenge. However, we believe in the team’s depth and talent. They have the potential to face Mozambique with the same vigour and determination.
Did You Know?
- Victor Osimhen plays for Napoli, a top-tier Italian football club.
- Kelechi Iheanacho has been with Leicester City since 2017.
- The Super Eagles clinched the Africa Cup of Nations three times, last in 2013.
- Mozambique’s football team, “The Mambas”, hasn’t won the Africa Cup of Nations yet.
- The Estadio Municipal de Albufeira, Portugal, is a popular venue for international friendly matches.