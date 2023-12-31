Victor Osimhen Crowned PUNCH Sports Extra’s 2023 Man of the Year

Victor Osimhen, the 2023 Africa Player of The Year, has been honoured as the Sportsman of The Year by PUNCH Sports Extra’s readers and fans. The Napoli star outshone other nominees, including Barcelona Femeni striker Asisat Oshoala, Tobi Amusan, the women’s 100m hurdles world record holder, and Victor Boniface, a four-time Bundesliga Rookie of The Month.
Osimhen garnered 61% of the votes in a poll, followed by Oshoala with 19%, Amusan with 14%, and Boniface with 6%. Osimhen’s remarkable year at Napoli, where he scored 26 goals in 32 Serie A games and 31 across all competitions, played a significant role in his victory. His performance led Napoli to their first league victory in 33 years, making him the first African to score in Italy’s top division.
Osimhen’s accolades didn’t stop there. He was named the Italian Footballers’ Association Serie A Player of The Year for the 2022/23 season. He helped Nigeria qualify for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, finishing as the top scorer in the qualification series. His achievements culminated in an eighth-place finish in the Ballon d’Or, making him the first Nigerian player in history to be named in the Top 10.
His recent win at the CAF awards ceremony in Marrakech, where he was named African Footballer of The Year, beating notable players like Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, was a crowning moment. Osimhen acknowledged the support and influence of Emmanuel Amunike and others in his acceptance speech.
Osimhen is also in the running for the International Federation of Football History and Statistics’ best player award for 2023, competing against football greats like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe.
Asisat Oshoala, who came second in the poll, had a successful year with Barcelona, winning the UEFA Women’s Champions League and guiding the team to an unbeaten league season. She also led the Super Falcons to the Women’s World Cup round of 16 and won her sixth Women’s Player of The Year award.
Tobi Amusan, who ranked third, continued her impressive form after setting a world record in the women’s 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championship. Despite challenges, including a provisional suspension, she won the Diamond League trophy and retained her crown in the 100m women’s hurdles.
Victor Boniface, finishing fourth in the poll, made a significant impact in the Bundesliga, earning multiple Rookie of The Month awards and scoring 14 goals with seven assists in the 2023/24 season.
Editorial:
As we celebrate Victor Osimhen’s recognition as PUNCH Sports Extra’s Sportsman of The Year, we are reminded of the power of dedication, talent, and hard work. Osimhen’s journey from Lagos to the pinnacle of European football is a story of resilience and determination. His achievements in 2023 are not just personal triumphs but symbols of hope and inspiration for aspiring athletes across Nigeria and Africa.
Osimhen’s success is a beacon that illuminates the potential within our youth. It shows that Nigerian talents can compete and excel globally with the proper support, guidance, and opportunities. His story is a testament to Nigeria’s rich sporting talent, waiting to be nurtured and showcased to the world.
The accomplishments of Asisat Oshoala, Tobi Amusan, and Victor Boniface, who also featured prominently in the poll, further highlight the depth of talent in Nigerian sports. Their successes across different disciplines underscore the need for a more structured and supportive environment for sports in Nigeria.
As we applaud these athletes, we must also recognize the role of mentors, coaches, and support systems that have contributed to their growth. The success of these individuals should catalyze more investment in sports infrastructure, training, and development programs in Nigeria. Creating pathways for young talents to flourish and represent the nation with pride is essential.
Let’s take inspiration from these athletes’ achievements and commit to nurturing the next generation of Nigerian sports stars. Their victories are not just about medals and titles; they are about lifting the spirits of a nation and showcasing the boundless potential of Nigerian youth.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has produced some of the world’s best athletes, including Hakeem Olajuwon, a two-time NBA champion.
- The Nigerian women’s football team, the Super Falcons, is one of the most successful in Africa, having won the African Women’s Championship multiple times.
- Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare holds the women’s Commonwealth Games record in the long jump.
- The country made its first Olympic appearance in 1952 and has won 25 medals as of 2020.
- Nigeria is the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup, achieving this feat in 1985.