Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen has clinched the prestigious Footballer of the Year award for 2023 at the AIC Oscar del Calcio Awards. Osimhen’s remarkable performance was pivotal in leading Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years. His impressive tally of 26 league goals was a critical factor in earning him this accolade at Monday night’s Italian Footballers’ Association Footballer of the Year award ceremony.
The announcement, recognising Osimhen as the 2022/23 Footballer of the Year, adds to his growing list of personal achievements. In addition to his award, Osimhen was also named in the Serie A Team of the Year, alongside Napoli teammates Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Kim Min-jae. The team also includes notable players like Andrea Bastoni, Theo Hernández, Rafael Leão, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Mike Maignan, Stanislav Lobotka, and Nicolo Barella.
This award comes just a week before the CAF awards, where Osimhen is a strong contender to become the first Nigerian to win Africa’s top player prize since the legendary Kanu Nwankwo in 1999. The event is set to take place in Marrakesh, Morocco. Former Nigerian captains Mikel Obi and Vincent Enyeama came close to winning the award in 2013 and 2014, finishing second and third, respectively.
In October, Osimhen was ranked eighth in the 2023 Ballon d’Or, marking him the highest-rated Nigerian since the award’s inception. Kanu had finished 11th in 1996, setting a benchmark for Nigerian players in the prestigious global football award.
Editorial
The recent accolade bestowed upon Victor Osimhen as the 2023 AIC Footballer of the Year is a testament to this young Nigerian Footballer’s exceptional talent and hard work. Osimhen’s journey to the pinnacle of Italian football is a personal triumph and a source of national pride and inspiration.
Osimhen’s success story is a beacon of hope and a reminder of the potential that lies within Nigerian football. His achievements on the international stage underscore the importance of nurturing and supporting young talents in the country. We must continue to invest in sports infrastructure, training facilities, and youth development programs to unearth and polish more gems like Osimhen.
As we celebrate Osimhen’s victory, we also recognise the role of teamwork and collective effort in his success. His inclusion in the Serie A Team of the Year alongside his Napoli teammates highlights the synergy and collaboration essential in any team sport. This is a valuable lesson in the power of unity and teamwork, not just in sports but in all aspects of national development.
Victor Osimhen’s achievement is a source of inspiration for aspiring athletes and a reminder of the heights that can be reached with dedication, talent, and teamwork. As we look forward to his future endeavours, we are reminded of the potential for greatness within each Nigerian youth, waiting to be harnessed and celebrated.
Did You Know?
- Nigerian Footballers in Serie A: Victor Osimhen joins a prestigious list of Nigerian footballers who have made their mark in Italy’s Serie A, including legendary figures like Nwankwo Kanu and Sunday Oliseh.
- AIC Oscar del Calcio Awards: The AIC Oscar del Calcio Awards are highly regarded in Italian football, recognising the best players, coaches, and referees in Serie A each year.
- Napoli’s Serie A History: Napoli’s 2023 Serie A title, significantly contributed to by Osimhen, was their first in 33 years, with their last title win in 1990 led by Diego Maradona.
- African Players in European Football: African players have increasingly become pivotal in major European football leagues, with many achieving top-scorer status and winning prestigious awards.
- Ballon d’Or Rankings: The Ballon d’Or is one of the most coveted individual awards in football, and ranking eighth, as Osimhen did, is a significant achievement, especially considering the global competition.