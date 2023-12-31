2023: Key Policies Reshaping Nigeria’s Tech Landscape

Despite funding challenges that led to several tech startups’ closures, Nigeria’s ICT industry witnessed significant developments in 2023. The year, marked by elections and a new administration, brought forth pivotal changes and new policies in the tech sector.
Bosun Tijani, a prominent tech ecosystem figure, was appointed Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, reflecting the government’s increased focus on technology and innovation. Several vital policies were introduced in 2023 that are poised to shape the industry’s future.
One of the significant initiatives was launching the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (i-DICE) program in March. This $672 million fund aims to support young entrepreneurs in the tech and creative sectors. The African Development Bank, Agence Francaise de Developpement, Islamic Development Bank, the Bank of Industry Nigeria, and the private sector contribute to this fund. The program addresses challenges like access to capital and capacity limitations of startups.
Another significant development was suspending the 5% telecom tax, a contentious issue. This decision by President Bola Tinubu in July brought relief to both consumers and tech industry players.
The Federal Government also launched the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) program in October, aiming to train 3 million Nigerians in various IT skills over four years. This initiative is a part of the Renewed Hope agenda and is crucial for building Nigeria’s technical talent and digital economy.
In June, the Nigeria Data Protection Bill 2023 was signed into law by President Tinubu, establishing a legal framework for personal information protection and regulation. This Act replaced the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau and established the Nigeria Data Protection Commission.
The government also focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), unveiling a list of 45 startups and individuals selected for the Nigeria Artificial Intelligence Research (NAIR) scheme. Each recipient will receive a N5 million grant to develop AI projects in the healthcare, agriculture, finance, and education sectors.
Lastly, the Nigeria Startup Act, signed into law in October 2022, saw concrete implementation steps in November 2023 with the launch of an engagement portal for startup registration. This marks the beginning of the Act’s implementation, facilitating discourse and consensus among Nigerian ecosystem players.
Editorial:
Looking back at 2023, it’s clear that the Nigerian tech industry has entered a transformative phase driven by strategic government policies. These policies are not just administrative changes but catalysts for innovation, growth, and development in the tech sector.
The i-DICE program is a groundbreaking initiative, providing much-needed capital and support to young entrepreneurs. This move indicates the government’s commitment to nurturing a vibrant tech ecosystem. Similarly, suspending the telecom tax is commendable, acknowledging the importance of affordable digital access for the tech industry’s growth.
The 3MTT program is another milestone, aiming to equip millions with essential tech skills. This initiative is crucial for building a skilled workforce that drives Nigeria’s digital economy forward. Meanwhile, the Data Protection Act is a significant step towards ensuring data privacy and security, aligning Nigeria with global standards.
The focus on AI is particularly noteworthy. The government is positioning Nigeria at the forefront of technological innovation by supporting AI startups and research. This move is not just about harnessing new technologies; it’s about creating a sustainable ecosystem where innovation thrives.
Implementing the Nigeria Startup Act is the icing, providing a structured framework for startups to flourish. This Act is a testament to the government’s understanding of the startup ecosystem’s needs and challenges.
Collectively, these policies mark a new era for Nigeria’s tech industry. They reflect a forward-thinking approach, where government support and regulatory frameworks align with the dynamic needs of the tech sector. As we move into 2024, there is a sense of optimism and anticipation for what the future holds for Nigeria’s tech landscape.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s tech industry is one of the fastest-growing in Africa, with Lagos often referred to as the continent’s tech hub.
- The Nigerian e-commerce sector is projected to reach $75 billion in revenue by 2025.
- Nigeria has the most significant number of tech startups in Africa, with over 400 active tech hubs.
- The country’s fintech sector attracted over $600 million in funding in 2020, the highest in Africa.
- Nigeria’s internet penetration rate was about 50% in 2020, with a rapidly growing digital consumer base.