CITAD Urges Nigeria to Shift from Tech Consumer to Producer

The Center for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has called on the Federal government to devise a realistic plan to transition Nigeria from a digital technology consumer to a producer capable of exporting digital goods and services globally. This move, CITAD suggests, could be instrumental in addressing Nigeria’s significant unemployment crisis and contribute to poverty alleviation.
CITAD’s executive director, Alhaji Yunusa Zakari Ya’u, emphasized this need during a media parley in Kano. He pointed out that elevating Nigeria to a position of technological production would not only reduce poverty and unemployment but address other societal issues.
Alhaji Yunusa stressed the importance of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy setting up a Digital Emergency Working Group to examine the Network Readiness Index (NRI) and address Nigeria’s poor digital situation. He suggested that identifying strategic weaknesses, proposing solutions, and developing a robust implementation plan could lift Nigeria from digital stagnation.
Nigeria’s current ranking in the NRI is 106 out of 134, with a composite score of 35.73, trailing behind other African countries like Kenya, South Africa, and Mauritius. To improve this ranking, Alhaji Yunusa identified several catalysts, including learning from global best practices, providing loans and subsidies for connectivity in unserved communities, ensuring a stable power supply, increasing the lifespan of products, adopting renewable technology, and removing barriers.
He also highlighted the four pillars of the NRI design: technology, people, governance, and impact. Alhaji Yunusa maintained that the Minister needs to convene a meeting with state governors to emphasize their role as drivers of digitization in their respective states.
Alhaji Yunusa concluded by stressing the urgency of converting Nigeria’s potential into reality, which requires rallying all sectors of society behind a clear national agenda.
Editorial
The Center for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) call for Nigeria to transition from a digital consumer to a technology producer is a clarion call for a strategic shift in the country’s approach to technology and economic development. This move is not just about technological advancement; it’s about repositioning Nigeria in the global economy and addressing some of the nation’s most pressing challenges, such as unemployment and poverty.
Creating a digital economy where Nigeria is a producer and exporter of technology can be a game-changer. It would create jobs and stimulate innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth. This shift requires a comprehensive approach that includes improving infrastructure, investing in education and skills development, and creating an enabling environment for innovation and entrepreneurship.
The role of the government, particularly the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, is crucial in this transformation. Setting up a Digital Emergency Working Group to address the country’s digital readiness is a step in the right direction. It’s about understanding where Nigeria stands in the global digital landscape and identifying the strategic steps needed to move forward.
The emphasis on collaboration between the federal government and state governors highlights the need for a coordinated approach to digitization across the country. Each state has unique strengths and challenges, and a collaborative approach can ensure that the digitization efforts are tailored to meet the specific needs of each region.
In essence, CITAD’s call is about harnessing Nigeria’s potential to participate in the global digital economy, lead, and innovate. It’s about creating a future where technology is consumed and created within Nigeria, offering solutions to local and global challenges and opening up new opportunities for growth and development.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and has one of the continent’s fastest-growing tech sectors.
- The Nigerian government has launched several initiatives to boost digital skills among youths, including the N-Power program.
- Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, is often called Africa’s Silicon Valley due to its burgeoning tech startup ecosystem.
- Nigeria’s tech industry has attracted significant international investment, with startups raising millions in funding.
- The country has a rapidly growing internet population, with over 100 million internet users as of 2021.