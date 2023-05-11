Digital Literacy Boost: 5,000 Public Servants for Training

An ambitious training program is set to launch, spearheaded by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), aiming to enhance the digital literacy skills of 5,000 public service employees.
The Inter-Ministerial Task Team (IMTT) was officially initiated for this project by Mr. Dasuki Arabi, the Director-General of BPSR, representing the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha.
The initiative seeks to bridge the increasing digital literacy gap among public service workers, recognizing the importance of digital proficiency in today’s public service sector.
According to Arabi, all federal workers must develop a robust understanding of digital service development, security, and innovation.
The training program will cater to 5,000 civil servants from 794 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), focusing on four key competency areas.
These areas comprise ICT Digital Literacy, Communication Skills for Business, Entrepreneurship, Small Business, and Career Specific certifications.
Arabi emphasized that the task team, composed of members from both the private and public sectors, will collaborate with BPSR in overseeing the execution of the project.
The ultimate vision is establishing a modern, digitally literate public service sector in Nigeria, equipped to handle future work challenges and advancements.
This initiative is also targeted towards supercharging the modernization of governance, aligning the Nigerian Public Service workforce with 21st-century standards, and facilitating the cultural shift required for effective operation in the digital era.
Editorial Note: Bridging the Digital Divide: A Leap Towards Modern Public Service
In a world where digital literacy has become a necessity rather than a luxury, the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR)’s bold initiative to train 5,000 public servants in digital skills is a progressive step towards modernization.
The digital literacy gap among public service workers is a concerning issue.
This gap hinders efficiency and affects the pace of digital transformation in the public sector.
BPSR’s commitment to addressing this issue head-on is commendable and holds significant implications for Nigeria’s future of public service.
The training program’s comprehensive approach, focusing on areas like ICT Digital Literacy and Communication Skills for Business, promises to equip public servants with essential tools for success in the digital era.
In addition, by partnering with private sector experts, the initiative ensures a balanced perspective and an innovative approach to problem-solving.
The vision of a modern, digitally literate public service sector is within reach.
However, such transformation demands more than just training programs.
It calls for a cultural shift within the public sector that embraces digital advancement and prioritizes transparency and efficiency.
This initiative must act as a catalyst, sparking the necessary cultural change within government operations.
The impact of this initiative extends beyond the public service sector.
As Prof. Mohammed Ajiya rightly points out, government operations significantly impact all other sectors of the nation.
By enhancing digital skills within the public service, government operations can become more efficient, paving the way for a streamlined process that benefits both the public and private sectors.
The government’s role doesn’t end with initiating such programs.
Monitoring the program’s progress, assessing its impact, and making necessary adjustments are equally important.
Public servants should be encouraged to apply their new skills in their day-to-day operations and contribute to the digital transformation journey.
While the training program marks a promising start, the real victory lies in its successful implementation and the consequent digital transformation within the public service sector.
The government and the public servants must work hand-in-hand to realize this vision.
