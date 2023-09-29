Engaging Podcast Consumption: Nigeria and S. Africa Lead in Africa

Spotify, the renowned online streaming platform, has identified South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and Angola as the leading African countries in podcast consumption. Ncebakazi Manzi, Spotify’s Podcast Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, shared this information in a statement marking the International Podcast Day, observed on September 30.
Notably, Nigeria’s podcast listenership has surged by 222% from 2021 to 2022, positioning it as the second-highest consumer in Africa, following South Africa.
The top five nations with the most podcast listeners on Spotify in Africa are South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and Angola. The podcast industry has grown significantly in Nigeria, with Generation Z (Gen Z) leading this shift.
Due to their diverse content, ranging from storytelling to entertainment, Podcasts have become a preferred choice for Gen Z. Spotify’s data indicates that Nigerian Gen Zs, aged 18-24, account for half of the total podcast streams in the past 90 days. Following them are listeners aged 25-29, contributing 21% to the streams.
In Sub-Saharan Africa, Gen Z dominates the listenership, contributing 39% of the total streams. Manzi emphasised the transformative role of Gen Z in the podcasting realm, highlighting their craving for varied content.
The HonestBunch Podcast, I Said What I Said, Menisms, So Nigerian, and Tea with Tay are among the top local podcasts that Nigerian listeners, especially Gen Z and Millennials, cherish. Their success is attributed to their captivating content, awareness of trending topics, and candid discussions.
Regarding podcast listening habits, most Nigerians tune into podcasts between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., possibly during commutes or morning routines. Spotify has streamlined the podcast creation process with Spotify for Podcasters, offering features like Q&A, polls, and advanced analytics.
Understanding Gen Z’s preferences will be vital as the podcast industry evolves, mainly since they constitute over half of Nigeria’s population.
Editorial
The rise of podcast consumption in Africa, particularly in Nigeria, is a testament to the changing dynamics of media consumption. With the digital age upon us, traditional media forms are giving way to more accessible and diverse platforms like podcasts.
The surge in Nigeria’s podcast listenership, especially among Gen Z, underscores the importance of catering to this demographic’s preferences. Their inclination towards varied content, from storytelling to entertainment, indicates a shift from conventional media.
The success of local podcasts such as The HonestBunch Podcast and I Said What I Said highlights the potential for content creators in Africa. These platforms offer a unique blend of entertainment, information, and candid discussions, resonating with the younger generation.
It’s evident that for media platforms to thrive, understanding and catering to the preferences of the younger generation is paramount.
Moreover, the listening habits of Nigerians, predominantly during morning commutes, suggest an opportunity for advertisers and businesses. This time slot is prime for reaching a broad audience, making it a lucrative promotion avenue.
As the podcasting landscape continues to evolve, stakeholders must remain agile, adapting to the changing preferences of listeners, especially the influential Gen Z demographic.
Did You Know?
- Podcasts originated in the early 2000s and were initially called “audioblogging.”
- There are over 2 million podcasts and over 48 million podcast episodes globally.
- The term “podcast” is a combination of “iPod” (a brand of media players) and “broadcast.”
- Comedy, education, and news are the most popular podcast genres worldwide.
- The first podcast to gain popularity was “Serial,” a true-crime series launched in 2014.