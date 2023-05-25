Federal Government Launches EYEMARK, a Web App to Monitor Project Execution

- The Nigerian Federal Government has introduced EYEMARK, a web application that enables citizens to track and report the progress of capital projects.
- Minister of State, Budget and National Planning Clem Agba announced this at an end-of-tenure news conference.
- The web application will allow Nigerians within the country and in the diaspora to monitor the execution of government projects.
- The Ministry has made strides in developing and implementing critical growth and development strategies for the nation.
- The launch aligns with the Open Government Partnership (OGP) principles aimed at improving governance through increased transparency.
News Story
The Federal Government has developed EYEMARK, a citizen-based web application to enhance transparency and accountability. This application will permit Nigerians, locally and abroad, to keep track of the execution of capital projects and report their progression to the government.
This announcement was made by Clem Agba, the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, during an end-of-tenure news conference in Abuja. Agba emphasised the significant strides made by the Ministry in devising and implementing pivotal growth and development strategies for the country.
Agba proudly outlined the Ministry’s commitment to the Open Government Partnership (OGP) principles, a dedication that has progressively refined Nigeria’s governance ecosystem.
“Our improvements in budgetary and procurement processes, along with our efforts in combating corruption through enhanced transparency in company ownership, have significantly advanced the nation’s governance,” he stated.
Furthermore, the Minister referenced the Ministry’s development of a National Monitoring and Evaluation framework, which President Muhammadu Buhari recently launched. In addition, he noted the Ministry’s deployment of Grid Three Technology, utilising Geospatial data for evidence-based decision-making and effective coordination.
Editorial
EYEMARK: A New Era of Transparency in Project Execution
The introduction of EYEMARK, a citizen-based web application by the Federal Government, marks a pivotal step towards transparency and accountability in project execution. While sceptics may question the effectiveness of such a tool, the potential benefits in fostering citizen engagement and ensuring transparency in government activities cannot be denied.
This new tool will enable Nigerians at home and abroad to monitor the progress of capital projects. By involving citizens in this process, the government is opening channels for direct participation, fostering a sense of collective responsibility and ownership in national development.
The commitment shown by the Ministry of State, Budget and National Planning towards the principles of the Open Government Partnership (OGP) is commendable. Their work in improving budgetary processes, procurement, and anti-corruption measures through transparency is a testament to the potential of good governance.
It’s now essential that this initiative is effectively implemented and adequately maintained. The incoming government must embrace this innovation, ensuring its continued operation and even possible expansion for a broader engagement with the citizens.
Did You Know?
- The Open Government Partnership (OGP) is a multilateral initiative that aims to secure concrete commitments from national and subnational governments to promote open government.
- Nigeria joined the OGP in 2016.
- Grid3 (Geo-Referenced Infrastructure and Demographic Data for Development) technology uses geospatial data to support countries in making data-driven decisions.
Continually keeping up-to-date with the latest Naija news today enables you to stay informed and engage meaningfully with the ongoing discourse.
Yohaig NG strives to offer comprehensive and timely news updates from Nigeria.
We encourage you to share your thoughts and engage in fruitful discussions in the comments section.