FG Calls for Global Help to Develop Nigeria’s AI Strategy

The Federal Government of Nigeria is actively seeking top Nigerian and non-Nigerian researchers to co-create a National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy.
Dr. Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, announced this initiative.
He emphasised that the strategy aims to guide Nigeria in developing innovative tech solutions for pressing national issues.
The minister also encouraged the public to refer experienced researchers for this initiative.
According to a whitepaper shared by the government, AI has the potential to impact economic growth and social progress significantly.
The document cites research indicating that AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030.
With its fast-growing tech startup ecosystem, Nigeria is well-positioned to leverage AI for economic diversification and inclusive growth.
However, the strategy also acknowledges the complex socio-technical challenges AI governance poses.
Editorial
Harnessing AI for National Development: A Timely Initiative
The Federal Government’s call for top researchers to co-create a National AI Strategy is forward-thinking.
As AI continues revolutionising various sectors, Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind.
However, the strategy should not just be about economic gains; it must also address AI’s ethical and social implications.
A human-centred approach is essential to ensure that AI systems are fair and accountable to all.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria attracted 25% of the $1.3 billion in funding to African tech startups in 2021.
- The International Finance Corporation projects that AI could add up to $234 billion to Africa’s GDP by 2030.
- AI governance poses challenges in high-stakes domains like healthcare, finance, and security.
- A human-centred approach to AI is essential for fairness and accountability.
- Nigeria ranks 120 out of 180 countries in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index, highlighting the need for transparent AI governance.