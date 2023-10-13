Ictloca And Ndpc Unite To Boost Data Protection And Local Ict Content

The Association for Information and Communication Technology on Local Content (ICTLOCA) and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) have forged a partnership aimed at enhancing data protection and advocating local content within Nigeria’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector.
The collaboration seeks to develop and implement initiatives that will assist Nigerian businesses and organisations in complying with Nigeria’s Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) and encourage the adoption of local ICT products and services.
Gbolahan Awonuga, President of the Governing Board, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the critical role of data protection in establishing trust in the digital economy and the importance of local content in expanding Nigeria’s ICT sector.
Dr. Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner, NDPC, affirmed the commission’s dedication to collaborating with stakeholders across the ICT sector to promote data protection and local content.
The partnership with ICTLOCA is poised to extend its reach to more businesses and organisations, providing essential resources and support to ensure compliance with NDPR and the utilisation of local ICT products and services.
The collaboration will focus on several specific areas, including developing educational and training programmes, providing technical assistance for NDPR compliance, promoting local ICT products and services, and advocating for a robust data protection ecosystem in Nigeria.
Editorial
The collaboration between ICTLOCA and NDPC heralds a significant stride towards fortifying data protection and championing local content in Nigeria’s burgeoning ICT sector.
This partnership is not merely a union of two organisations but a confluence of two pivotal elements – data protection and local content – both of which are indispensable in navigating the digital landscape and fostering a sustainable ICT sector in Nigeria.
It is a move that intertwines the assurance of data security with the promotion of indigenous ICT products and services, thereby nurturing a balanced and secure digital ecosystem.
We posit that while this partnership is laudable, the initiatives and programmes that emanate from it must be not only robust but also accessible and implementable across various scales of businesses and organisations.
The essence of data protection and the promotion of local content should permeate from large corporations to small and medium enterprises, ensuring that the digital economy is inclusive, secure, and supportive of local innovations.
The frameworks and policies developed must be not ensnared in bureaucratic complexities but are streamlined, clear, and facilitative of compliance and adoption across all strata of the business community.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) was established in 2019 and is the country’s first comprehensive legal framework aimed at safeguarding citizens from data breaches and ensuring privacy.
- The ICT sector in Nigeria contributes significantly to the nation’s GDP and has been identified as a key player in driving economic diversification.
- Data protection is not only crucial for safeguarding privacy but also plays a vital role in building trust in digital transactions and interactions, thereby facilitating e-commerce and digital economy growth.
- Local content in the ICT sector not only supports local industries but also helps in retaining capital within the country, thereby enhancing the national economy.
- Nigeria has witnessed a surge in digital transformation across various sectors, including finance, healthcare, and education, making data protection and local content pivotal in sustaining and securing digital advancements.