Innovative Nigerian Startup Gains Blockchain Tech Patent

Hyperspace Technologies Limited, a pioneering Web3 startup based in Lagos, has achieved a significant milestone by securing its second patent and trademarks for the “cipherCHIP tap2verify” system. This innovative product offers a blockchain-integrated contactless solution for product authentication and verification.
The “cipherCHIP tap2verify” system, developed by Hyperspace Technologies Limited’s research and development division, represents a groundbreaking approach to product authentication. It uniquely combines Near Field Communication (NFC) tags, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), and blockchain technology to enhance security and reliability in verifying product authenticity.
This achievement follows the startup’s earlier success in August, when it secured a patent for the “cipherKEY tap2sign™️ Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)” system. This advanced security system utilizes the decentralized nature of blockchain, the strength of public/private key cryptography, and the convenience of NFC technology to provide robust protection against identity theft, phishing, and social engineering attacks.
The “cipherCHIP tap2verify” trademark was officially granted on October 20, 2023. It falls under a broad category that includes scientific, nautical, surveying, electric, photographic, cinematographic optical, weighing, measuring, signalling, checking (Supervision), life-saving, and teaching apparatus and instruments, among others.
Dr. Oluseyi Akindeinde, the lead inventor of the MFA, expressed his views on the potential impact of this technology. He emphasized that in an era where counterfeiting is increasingly sophisticated, ensuring product authenticity is more crucial than ever. The “cipherCHIP tap2verify” system addresses this challenge by leveraging the unique identification capabilities of NFC tags, the immutable nature of blockchain technology, and the distinctiveness of NFTs.
Akindeinde further explained that “cipherCHIP tap2verify” offers a revolutionary solution to the challenges of product authentication. Integrating NFC tags, NFTs, and blockchain establishes an unbreakable chain of trust from manufacturers to consumers.
Editorial
As observers of technological advancements, we witness a remarkable product authentication and security innovation with Hyperspace Technologies Limited’s “cipherCHIP tap2verify” system. This Nigerian startup’s achievement in securing a patent for a blockchain-integrated contactless authentication system is a testament to the growing prowess of African innovation in the global tech landscape.
Integrating NFC tags, NFTs, and blockchain technology in “cipherCHIP tap2verify” is not just a technical feat; it represents a significant step forward in combating the ever-increasing sophistication of counterfeit products. This innovation is particularly relevant in today’s global market, where the authenticity of products is a significant concern for both manufacturers and consumers.
The potential of “cipherCHIP tap2verify” extends beyond just product verification. It embodies the broader possibilities of blockchain technology in enhancing security, transparency, and trust in various industries. This development indicates that African tech startups are not just participants but are leading in the global tech revolution.
Reflecting on this achievement, we must recognize the importance of supporting and nurturing innovation in Africa. The success of Hyperspace Technologies Limited serves as an inspiration and a model for other startups in Africa, demonstrating that with the right resources and environment, African innovators can compete on the global stage and offer solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges.
Did You Know?
- Blockchain technology, best known for its role in cryptocurrencies, is increasingly being applied in various fields, including supply chain management, healthcare, and digital identity verification.
- Near Field Communication (NFC) technology is widely used for contactless payment systems and is becoming increasingly popular in product authentication.
- Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have gained prominence in the digital art world but are also being explored for their potential to verify the authenticity and ownership of physical products.
- Nigeria’s tech industry, particularly in Lagos, is rapidly growing and is often called the “Silicon Valley of Africa.”
- The patenting of innovative technologies by African startups is crucial in protecting intellectual property and encouraging further innovation on the continent.