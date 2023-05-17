Interswitch Group Champions Youth Empowerment: Pledges Support for Emerging Talent

Interswitch Group, leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, has reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing and empowering the nation’s budding talents.
In a recent statement, the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer for Nigeria, Franklin Ali, underscored this commitment during the second annual Interswitch Career Fair held in Lagos.
Ali elaborated on the company’s mission to bolster Nigeria’s burgeoning workforce through empowering initiatives such as the Career Fair.
He labelled the second edition of the Interswitch Career Fair as a major success and a significant landmark for the Interswitch team.
“We are resolute in our mission to empower talented youth in Nigeria. This event was an excellent platform for us to equip aspiring professionals with the most recent work trends and direct them towards the right opportunities,” he added.
The event, aptly themed ‘The Future of Work,’ delved into relevant topics such as navigating the Nigerian job market, accelerating careers in the digital age, fostering innovation in the workplace, and thriving in the tech world as a woman. Participants from various professional backgrounds across the country attended the event in search of opportunities for career advancement.
The company reported that thousands of job seekers attended the event, eager to become part of the Interswitch community. In addition, most attendees left the event feeling inspired to pursue their career goals, armed with valuable insights and advice to jump-start and fast-track their professional journeys.
Google, Udemy, LinkedIn, Dbrown Consulting, and the Interswitch Developer Community proudly supported the Career Fair.
The statement concluded by stating that the success of the Interswitch Career Fair 2.0 reflects Interswitch Group’s unwavering commitment to nurturing and developing the brightest minds who will eventually become leaders in various sectors of the economy.
Editorial: Fostering the Future: Interswitch’s Empowerment Drive
The recent announcement by Interswitch Group, a leader in integrated payments and digital commerce, reaffirms its commitment to nurturing and empowering Nigeria’s emerging talents. This commitment, showcased during their second annual Career Fair, signals a proactive approach to supporting Nigeria’s expanding workforce.
The Career Fair, aptly themed ‘The Future of Work,’ provided a platform for participants from various professional backgrounds to explore topics pertinent to their career growth. From navigating the Nigerian job market to fostering innovation in the workplace, the event offered valuable insights and advice.
This initiative by Interswitch Group should serve as a model for other corporations in Nigeria. The commitment to nurturing the brightest minds and transforming them into future leaders is crucial for the growth of our economy.
Corporations are urged to follow in Interswitch’s footsteps, investing in initiatives that empower young talents and equip them with the necessary tools to excel in their professional journeys. It’s a move that will not only benefit the individuals but will also contribute to the overall economic progress of the nation.
Did You Know?
- The Interswitch Career Fair 2.0 is an annual event to empower young talents in Nigeria.
- The event explores themes such as navigating the Nigerian job market, accelerating careers in the digital age, and fostering innovation in the workplace.
- The Career Fair has received support from renowned companies such as Google, Udemy, and LinkedIn.
- Thousands of job seekers attended the recent event, highlighting its impact and popularity among aspiring professionals.
