NCC Emphasizes SMEs as Cornerstone of Nigeria’s Economic Prosperity

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has underscored the critical role of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups in driving wealth creation, employment, and economic growth. This declaration was made by the Executive Commissioner of Technical Services of the NCC, Ubale Maska, at the National SMEs/Entrepreneurship Forum for Start-ups in Emerging Technologies in Abuja.
Maska, represented by Dr Chidi Diugwu, Head of New Media and Information Security, stressed the importance of small business owners in leading the nation’s economic advancement. He highlighted the forum as a pivotal platform for start-ups to transform innovative ideas into practical solutions, contributing significantly to national development.
The NCC’s commitment to revitalizing the economy through SMEs, start-ups, and technological innovations was reaffirmed, focusing on fully restoring the country’s economic stature. The forum was described as a timely initiative, addressing the need for SMEs and start-ups to stay competitive in the evolving telecommunications and Information and Communications Technology sectors.
Delivering the keynote address, Bernard Ewah, Director of eGovernance Development at the National Information Technology Development Agency, emphasized the transformative impact of technologies like 5G, IoT, and AI. He pointed out the challenges and opportunities these advancements present for SMEs and start-ups, particularly in the healthcare, education, and commerce sectors.
Ewah urged Nigerian SMEs and start-ups to keep pace with global technological trends and pioneer solutions tailored to the country’s unique market. He highlighted the potential to tap into new consumer segments and set global benchmarks in telecom innovation.
Editorial
The recent emphasis by the Nigerian Communications Commission on the pivotal role of SMEs and start-ups in national economic development is a timely and crucial recognition. In a rapidly evolving global economy, the importance of these small but dynamic entities cannot be overstated. They are not just the backbone of the Nigerian economy but its lifeblood.
SMEs and start-ups bring a unique blend of agility, innovation, and resilience essential for economic growth and sustainability. They are at the forefront of adapting to and capitalizing on emerging technologies, vital in a world where technological advancements are continuously reshaping industries.
The NCC’s focus on empowering these entities is a step in the right direction. It acknowledges the need for a supportive ecosystem that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship. This approach is not just about economic growth; it’s about building a future-proof economy that is diverse, resilient, and competitive globally.
However, the journey for SMEs and start-ups is fraught with challenges, including limited resources, regulatory hurdles, and the need to keep pace with rapid technological changes. Addressing these challenges requires a collaborative effort between the government, the private sector, and entrepreneurs.
As we move forward, initiatives like the National SMEs/Entrepreneurship Forum mustn’t be one-off events but part of a sustained effort to nurture and grow Nigeria’s SME and start-up ecosystem. The potential of these small businesses to drive economic prosperity is immense, and with the proper support, they can propel Nigeria to new heights of economic success and innovation.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is home to over 41 million SMEs, making up about 96% of businesses and contributing around 50% of the country’s GDP.
- The Nigerian government launched the National Policy on Information Technology in 2001 to foster IT growth, recognizing its potential to improve the economy and quality of life.
- The telecommunications sector in Nigeria has seen exponential growth over the past two decades, with the country now boasting one of the largest telecom markets in Africa.
- According to the World Economic Forum, emerging technologies like 5G, IoT, and AI are expected to create over 100 million new jobs globally by 2025.
- Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) was established in April 2001 to implement the Nigerian Information Technology Policy and coordinate IT development.