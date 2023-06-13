Nigeria Develops Own Practice Code for ChatGPT and Other AI Technologies

Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has announced its initiative to create a unique practice code to regulate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) applications, including ChatGPT and others.
NITDA’s spokesperson, Mrs Hadiza Umar, revealed this development in a conversation with our correspondent. According to her, despite the existence of a national AI policy, Nigeria has yet to establish its own practice code.
“We’re drafting a National Artificial Intelligence Policy, still pending approval. Concurrently, our agency is working towards creating the Nigerian code of practice for AI,” Umar explained.
Drawing on the distinct challenges and opportunities that AI presents in the Nigerian context, she highlighted that it would not be feasible for the nation to adopt the practice codes of the EU or US. Instead, Nigeria would develop a code that resonates with its unique circumstances, building upon the international codes as a foundation.
Umar stressed that this step is critical in light of the increasing concerns around the risks associated with AI use and Nigeria’s readiness to tackle the rise of emerging technologies, notably the introduction of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
Editorial
Crafting AI Guidelines: Nigeria’s Approach to New Tech Frontiers
The announcement from NITDA regarding creating a unique practice code for AI applications such as ChatGPT reveals the undeniable influence of artificial intelligence in today’s technological landscape.
With AI technologies influencing everything from customer service to predictive analytics, nations worldwide are grappling with creating effective regulations that balance fostering innovation and ensuring public safety.
The opposition has pointed out that established AI nations, such as the US and EU, already have codes of conduct. Their claim implies that Nigeria could save time and resources by adopting these existing codes.
However, this overlooks a key aspect: the unique context in which AI technologies are applied within Nigeria. The peculiarities of Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape mean it cannot simply transplant foreign codes of conduct into its ecosystem.
Instead, NITDA’s decision to develop an indigenous AI code of practice is commendable.
A context-specific approach allows Nigeria to address the unique challenges and opportunities its environment presents, ensuring that its code of practice effectively regulates AI use without stifling innovation.
Furthermore, the impending release of the practice code for ChatGPT and similar AI technologies will help safeguard Nigeria’s digital future, fostering responsible AI use and mitigating potential risks.
However, this will only be possible if Nigeria’s code of practice is robust, regularly updated to keep pace with technological advancements, and rigorously enforced.
The authorities must ensure that this process is transparent and inclusive, involving all relevant stakeholders, from industry experts to the general public.
Nigeria’s AI future is a collective journey, and the road ahead demands our proactive engagement and critical reflection.
Did You Know?
- According to a PWC report, AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030.
- Only around 25% of businesses worldwide have implemented AI in their operations, suggesting a significant growth potential.
- Machine learning, a subset of AI, is responsible for the functionality of many everyday applications, such as recommendation engines on streaming platforms.
- Despite popular belief, AI technology doesn’t solely belong to the realm of tech giants. Many start-ups worldwide are developing AI tools and solutions for various industries.
- AI ethics, including practice codes, is a rapidly developing field in response to the widespread application of AI technologies.
