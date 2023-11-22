Nigeria’s Call to Action in $3 Trillion Nanotech Market

At the 7th International Nanotechnology Conference in Abuja, Chief Uche Nnaji, Nigeria’s Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, emphasized the critical need for Nigeria to tap into the burgeoning global nanotechnology market. Projected to be worth a staggering $3 trillion by 2025, this market presents a golden opportunity for national growth and innovation. The conference, themed “Nanotechnology in the Fourth Industrial Revolution: Opportunities for Emerging Economies,” served as a platform for this vital call to action.
Nnaji highlighted the transformative potential of nanotechnology in various sectors, including medicine, food, and agriculture. He urged a transition from mere laboratory testing to practical, real-world applications of nanotechnology. This shift is seen as a key driver for commercialization and national development.
Dr. Halilu Shaba, representing Nnaji and serving as the Director-General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), pointed out the agency’s significant strides in nanotechnology. NASRDA’s work in synthesizing nanoparticles has led to groundbreaking innovations, including high-capacity batteries, waterproof cement, and advanced textile materials, all currently undergoing the patenting process.
Prof. Agbaje Lateef, leading the NANO+ Group at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, stressed Nigeria’s potential in leveraging its natural and intellectual resources for growth through nanotechnology. He envisioned a future where nanotechnology contributes trillions to the global economy and creates millions of jobs.
Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, the Chief of Air Staff, underscored the importance of nanotechnology in defence, particularly in miniaturizing components for enhanced research efforts. He expressed eagerness to collaborate with researchers, especially in combating insurgency.
The conference also saw calls for government support in establishing a Center of Excellence in NanoScience and Nanotechnology at LAUTECH. Prof. Razaq Kalilu, the acting Vice-Chancellor of LAUTECH, and Prof. Umar Gaya, the Coordinating Director at the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), both emphasized the need for strategic approaches to automation and robotization in line with Industry 4.0 developments.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we recognize the immense potential that the nanotechnology market holds for Nigeria. The recent call by Chief Uche Nnaji at the 7th International Nanotechnology Conference is not just timely but also a clarion call for the nation to seize a transformative opportunity. With the market projected to reach $3 trillion by 2025, Nigeria’s involvement could mark a significant leap in its technological and economic development.
The emphasis on moving from laboratory research to practical applications in various sectors is a crucial step towards commercialization and real-world impact. Nigeria’s rich natural and intellectual resources provide a fertile ground for such advancements. The innovations highlighted by NASRDA in nanoparticle synthesis are commendable examples of what can be achieved.
The potential for job creation and economic growth through nanotechnology cannot be overstated. As Prof. Agbaje Lateef pointed out, the sector could contribute significantly to the global economy and create millions of jobs. This is particularly important for Nigeria, where job creation and economic diversification are urgent priorities.
The role of nanotechnology in defence, as highlighted by Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, also opens new avenues for research and collaboration. This could be pivotal in addressing national security challenges, especially in the fight against insurgency.
We advocate for government support in establishing a Center of Excellence in NanoScience and Nanotechnology at LAUTECH. Such a centre would not only bolster research and development but also serve as a hub for innovation and skill development. The strategic focus on automation and robotization in line with Industry 4.0, as emphasized by Prof. Umar Gaya, is also crucial for keeping pace with global technological advancements.
Nigeria’s foray into the nanotechnology market is not just an economic imperative but a step towards securing a more innovative and prosperous future. The government, academia, and industry must collaborate to harness this potential for the nation’s benefit.
Did You Know?
- Nanotechnology involves manipulating matter at an atomic or molecular scale, typically less than 100 nanometers.
- The global nanotechnology market is expected to grow significantly, driven by its applications in sectors like healthcare, electronics, energy, and materials science.
- Nanoparticles are used in various everyday products, including sunscreens, cosmetics, and some food products, due to their unique properties.
- Nanotechnology plays a crucial role in the development of renewable energy sources, particularly in improving the efficiency of solar panels.
- The field of nanomedicine is rapidly growing, with nanotechnology being used to improve drug delivery systems, diagnostics, and treatments for diseases like cancer.