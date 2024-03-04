40 Million Sims Blocked As Nin Linkage Deadline Passes

Following the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) February 28, 2024, deadline for linking Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards to National Identity Numbers (NIN), telecommunications operators have blocked an unprecedented 40 million telephone lines. Per the NCC’s directive, this figure marks a significant increase from the initial 12 million lines slated for deactivation.
The NCC issued a notice in December 2023, mandating the linkage of SIMs to owners’ NINs by the end of February 2024. Reuben Mouka, the NCC Director of Public Affairs, confirmed there would be no extension to the deadline, emphasising that telecom operators failing to comply would face sanctions.
Gbenga Adebayo, Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), initially informed The PUNCH that 12 million lines would be barred. However, disconnected lines soared to 40 million by Sunday, including SIMs that had not been linked to any NIN.
Adebayo highlighted that the blocked lines belonged to customers who had not submitted their NINs for linkage, indicating a lack of registration or participation in the harmonisation programme. Despite repeated warnings, he expressed concern over the high number of unlinked lines, suggesting a significant portion of the population remains unregistered.
The NCC also directed Global Satellite Mobile Communications operators to bar SIM holders whose NINs had been submitted but not verified by March 29, 2024, and to suspend those with less than five lines linked to an unverified NIN by April 15, 2024. The SIM-NIN synchronisation initiative, launched on December 16, 2020, aims to enable security agencies to track criminals more effectively.
Despite the initiative’s security intentions, Nigerians have questioned its effectiveness in tracking criminals, such as bandits and kidnappers, who often use mobile phones for ransom negotiations. The recent disconnections significantly impact telecommunications access, with 224.7 million active mobile lines in Nigeria.
Adebayo did not provide a breakdown of the deactivated lines per network but indicated that further disconnections are expected by the end of March and mid-April for those who have submitted their NIN but have discrepancies in their records.
The National Association of Telecoms Subscribers, represented by President Adeolu Ogunbanjo, has called for a 31-day extension to the deadline, threatening legal action if the extension is not granted. Ogunbanjo emphasised the need for a brief extension to accommodate the concerns of affected subscribers without compromising security.
Editorial:
The recent mass disconnection of 40 million SIM cards for failing to meet the NIN linkage deadline underscores the challenges and complexities of implementing large-scale regulatory measures in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector. While the initiative’s security objectives are commendable, the execution and its consequences highlight the need for more flexible and inclusive approaches to policy enforcement.
The significant increase in blocked lines from the anticipated 12 million to 40 million reveals a gap in communication, registration infrastructure, or public willingness to comply with government directives. This situation calls for a critical assessment of the strategies to encourage compliance and the support systems to facilitate the process for millions of Nigerians.
The public’s scepticism about the effectiveness of the SIM-NIN linkage in combating crime suggests a broader issue of trust between citizens and security agencies. For such initiatives to gain widespread acceptance and achieve their intended goals, there must be transparent evidence of their impact on national security and criminal investigations.
As the government and telecommunications operators navigate the aftermath of this massive disconnection, it is crucial to balance security concerns with the rights and needs of the populace. Engaging with community leaders, consumer associations, and other stakeholders can help identify and overcome barriers to compliance, ensuring that future directives are met with greater understanding and cooperation.
In the face of ongoing security challenges, the SIM-NIN linkage represents a step towards a more secure Nigeria. However, its implementation should be accompanied by measures that respect the convenience and concerns of all Nigerians, fostering a cooperative environment to realise its security benefits successfully.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s NIN is a unique identifier for all citizens and legal residents, part of a broader effort to create a comprehensive national identity database.
- The SIM-NIN linkage is part of global trends towards using digital identity to enhance national security and service delivery.
- Nigeria has over 200 million active mobile lines and is one of Africa’s largest telecommunications markets.
- The effectiveness of digital identity measures in crime prevention has been debated, emphasising the need for robust privacy protections and legal frameworks.
- The recent disconnections have sparked discussions on the balance between security measures and individual rights, highlighting the importance of public engagement in policy implementation.