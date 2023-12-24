Glo Surprises Subscribers with Business Class Tickets to Europe

Globacom, a leading data solutions provider, has rewarded five high-net-worth subscribers with business-class return tickets to Europe. This gesture is part of the network’s customer loyalty promotion, the Festival of Joy. The winners of the business class tickets were determined through draws, marking them as the first recipients of flight tickets in the promo.
The presentation of these tickets coincides with another significant event in the promo, where the first house winner, a Lagos-based Engineer named Moses Tsado, was given the keys to an apartment he won in Lagos.
Zakary Usman, Globacom’s Head of Enterprise Business, explained that the promo was designed to appreciate the loyalty and long-term patronage of Glo’s high net worth prepaid and postpaid subscribers. The event, which took place in Lagos, was attended by notable figures, including the Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Cecilia Bolaji Dada, and the Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Nohim Babatunde Adam. Glo brand influencers and Nollywood actors Osas Ighodaro and Tobi Bakre were also present.
The winners of the flight tickets included Prince Adebisi Kolawole Osideinde, Engineer Sunday Shobowale, and Olusola Adepoju. Mrs. Cecilia Bolaji Dada commended Glo for their commitment to subscribers and encouraged continued network patronage. The Lagos Zonal Office of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), represented by Arinze Ezeani, praised Globacom for adhering to all rules and regulations regarding sales promotions.
The winners expressed gratitude to Globacom for the opportunity to benefit from the promo. Engineer Sunday Shobowale and Prince Adebisi Kolawole Osideinde, in particular, shared their excitement and appreciation for the initiative.
Globacom’s brand influencers, Tobi Bakre and Osas Ighodaro, highlighted the network’s contributions beyond telecommunications, noting that Glo has become a conveyor of good news and has a strong passion for giving back to its subscribers.
Editorial
As observers of corporate social responsibility and customer relations, we commend Globacom for its innovative approach to rewarding customer loyalty through its Festival of Joy promotion. Awarding business class return tickets to Europe to five premium subscribers is a significant example of how companies can creatively appreciate and engage with their customers.
This initiative strengthens the network’s and its subscribers’ bond and sets a benchmark for customer appreciation in the telecommunications industry. Such promotions are essential in building brand loyalty and enhancing the customer experience.
The involvement of notable public figures and brand influencers in the presentation ceremony adds a layer of credibility and public interest to the promotion. It demonstrates Globacom’s commitment to maintaining a positive and engaging relationship with its customers and the wider community.
This promotion reflects the importance of recognizing and rewarding customer loyalty, especially among high-net-worth individuals who are often critical contributors to a company’s revenue. By acknowledging their patronage in such a grand manner, Globacom not only retains these valuable customers but also attracts potential new subscribers who are drawn to the possibility of similar rewards.
Globacom’s Festival of Joy promotion is a commendable initiative that other corporations can emulate. It highlights the importance of innovative customer engagement strategies in today’s competitive business environment.
Did You Know?
- Globacom is one of Nigeria’s leading telecommunications companies, known for its innovative services and customer-centric promotions.
- Business class flights offer higher comfort and service, making them a coveted prize in customer loyalty programs.
- Customer loyalty programs are a strategic tool businesses use to retain customers by rewarding them for their continued patronage.
- The telecommunications industry in Nigeria is highly competitive, with companies constantly seeking ways to differentiate themselves and attract subscribers.
- Corporate social responsibility initiatives, such as rewarding loyal customers, are significant in building a positive brand image and fostering long-term customer relationships.