Glo Users Soon Unable to Call MTN Due to Unpaid Charges

Globacom subscribers face a significant communication barrier as they will soon be unable to call MTN lines. This impending restriction is due to Globacom’s failure to settle interconnect charges. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) made this announcement in a public notice, signed by the Director of the Public Affairs Department, Reuben Muoka.
The NCC has granted partial approval for the disconnection of Globacom from MTN Nigeria Communications Plc. The decision was made after careful consideration of MTN’s application and the circumstances of Globacom’s indebtedness. The commission found that Globacom had no sufficient or justifiable reason for the non-payment of these charges.
According to the NCC’s notice, Globacom subscribers will lose the ability to initiate calls to MTN numbers ten days after the notice. However, they will still be able to receive calls. This partial disconnection will still allow inbound calls to the Globacom network.
This is not the first instance of such a disconnection; in 2019, MTN briefly disconnected Glo subscribers over a N4 billion debt, following a directive from the NCC. The telecom regulator had previously approved mobile network operators to disconnect others over rising interconnect debts and failure to pay. At that time, the total disconnect fee in the industry was about N165 billion.
Interconnect charges are fees that telecom operators pay each other for calls terminating on their networks. Sources indicate that Globacom owes MTN approximately N6 billion in interconnect fees. As of the end of August 2023, there were 61.39 million mobile subscriptions on Glo’s network. These subscribers will be affected by the new NCC notice, which stipulates that they will not be able to make calls to MTN lines starting from January 18, 2024.
Editorial
The recent development involving the partial disconnection of Globacom subscribers from making calls to MTN lines due to unpaid interconnect charges is a stark reminder of the intricate interdependencies in the telecommunications sector. This situation highlights the critical nature of financial obligations and the consequences of non-compliance in the industry.
Interconnect charges play a vital role in maintaining a balanced and fair telecommunications ecosystem, where operators compensate each other for using their networks. The failure of one operator to meet these obligations not only disrupts this balance but also impacts the consumer experience, as seen in the impending restrictions for Globacom subscribers.
This scenario underscores the importance of regulatory bodies like the NCC in overseeing and ensuring compliance within the industry. Their role in maintaining order and fairness is crucial, especially in a dynamic and essential sector.
However, this incident also raises concerns about the impact on consumers, who are often the unintended victims in such corporate disputes. Telecom operators need to find amicable solutions to financial disagreements to prevent disruptions to customer services.
As we move forward, all stakeholders in the telecommunications sector must work collaboratively towards sustainable solutions that uphold industry standards and protect consumer interests. The goal should be to create a robust and reliable telecommunications infrastructure that benefits all parties involved.
Did You Know?
- Interconnect charges are a standard practice in the telecommunications industry worldwide, facilitating the routing of calls between different networks.
- The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is the regulatory authority for the telecommunications industry in Nigeria.
- Globacom, known as Glo, is one of Nigeria’s largest mobile telecommunications networks. Established in 2003, it.
- MTN Nigeria is part of the MTN Group, a multinational mobile telecommunications company operating in many African, European, and Asian countries.
- Partial disconnection in telecommunications allows inbound calls to continue while restricting outbound calls to specific networks, often used as a measure in financial disputes.