House of Reps Directs NCC to Improve Telecom Service Quality

The House of Representatives has called on the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure that telecom network providers in the country enhance the quality of their communication services. This directive followed the unanimous adoption of a motion by Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo (YPP-Akwa Ibom) during a plenary session in Abuja.
Ukpong-Udo highlighted that, as of the end of 2022, over 222.5 million Nigerians were subscribed to telephone services, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. Despite this significant patronage, he noted that the services provided by network carriers were not commensurate with the high level of user engagement.
The House expressed concern over the poor service quality, including issues like low voice quality, call freezing, and fluctuating network services. These problems cause inconvenience and result in financial losses and wasted business hours for Nigerians. The parliament urged the NCC to address these issues, including eliminating unwarranted charges on calls connected to the wrong parties or with zero voice clarity.
Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, in his ruling, tasked the committee on communications with ensuring that these directives are followed and that service quality is improved.
Editorial
The recent directive by the House of Representatives to the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) to enforce better service quality among telecom providers is a crucial step towards consumer rights protection in Nigeria. This move underscores the importance of holding service providers accountable for the quality of services they offer to the public.
The exponential growth in Nigeria’s telecom sector, with over 222.5 million subscribers, is a testament to the sector’s potential and significance in the daily lives of Nigerians. However, this growth must be matched with a commitment to quality and reliability. The issues raised by the House, such as poor call quality, network instability, and unjustified charges, directly impact communication efficiency and, by extension, various aspects of national life, including business, education, and personal communications.
The NCC’s role in regulating and ensuring that telecom companies adhere to standards is more critical than ever. As the industry grows, so does the need for robust regulatory mechanisms that safeguard consumer interests. This directive should serve as a wake-up call to telecom providers to prioritize customer satisfaction and service excellence.
This situation highlights the need for continuous investment in telecommunications infrastructure. As demand for telecom services increases, providers must scale up their infrastructure to handle the load and provide consistent, high-quality service.
The House of Representatives’ intervention is a positive development in Nigeria’s journey towards a more consumer-centric telecom industry. It reminds all stakeholders of the importance of quality service delivery in building a connected and efficient society.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is one of the largest telecom markets in Africa, with a rapidly growing number of mobile phone users.
- The Nigerian telecom sector has seen significant growth since the early 2000s following the government’s decision to deregulate the sector.
- Quality of service (QoS) in telecommunications refers to the overall performance of a network, particularly its ability to transmit data and voice consistently.
- The NCC was established in 1992 to regulate the Nigerian telecommunications industry.
- Investment in telecom infrastructure is crucial for improving service quality, especially in rural and underserved areas of Nigeria.