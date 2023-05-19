NCC Committed to Achieving Comprehensive Telecommunications Connectivity Across Nigeria

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is making concerted efforts to ensure that the country enjoys telecommunications services.
Prof. Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice-Chairman of the Commission, made this commitment during the annual awards event of Champion Newspapers in Lagos, where the media house celebrated its 2022 heroes.
Prof. Danbatta, who received the award for Most Outstanding Regulator of the Year in 2022, said providing full connectivity across the country was part of the mandate he inherited at the NCC. He stated that he is committed to not leaving any part of the country disconnected.
Highlighting the importance of accessibility to modern communication tools, Prof. Danbatta asserted,
“It’s almost a crime to deny anyone these tools that make life easier. We will ensure that all parts of Nigeria have access to communication services.”
Commenting on the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD), he said:
“We identify with the WTISD’s agenda to ensure that no part of the country is left without communication services.”
Champion Newspapers justified the honour bestowed on Prof. Danbatta by acknowledging his significant contributions to the telecommunications sector. Under his leadership, Nigeria surpassed its national broadband target in 2018.
He strives to achieve the new national broadband target of 70% by 2025. The country’s broadband penetration has impressively grown from 5 per cent in 2015 to 48.49 per cent as of October 2022, representing 93 million broadband connections.
Under Prof. Danbatta’s efficient regulatory regime and innovative initiatives, the telecommunications sector’s role as a significant contributor to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has been strengthened.
Investment inflows into telecoms have soared from $36 billion to over $70 billion since 2015.
Additionally, Prof. Danbatta ensured the successful auction and assignment of three frequency lots in the 3.5 GHz spectrum band in 2021.
This step is instrumental in deploying the fifth generation (5G) networks in Nigeria, capitalizing on emerging technologies to promote socio-economic development.
Editorial “Closing the Connectivity Gap: NCC’s Commitment to Comprehensive Telecommunications Connectivity in Nigeria”
In a world, increasingly reliant on digital communication, the absence of telecommunications services in any part of a country can widen the digital divide and hamper socio-economic development.
In this context, the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) commitment to ensuring comprehensive telecommunications connectivity across Nigeria is commendable.
Under the stewardship of Prof. Umar Danbatta, the NCC has not only surpassed the national broadband target set for 2018 but is now firmly on the path to achieving a penetration rate of 70 per cent by 2025.
This demonstrates a commitment to digital inclusivity that propels Nigeria towards a more equitable digital future.
The success of the recent auction and assignment of three frequency lots in the 3.5Ghz spectrum band, paving the way for the rollout of 5G networks in Nigeria, further testifies to the NCC’s proactive role in harnessing emerging technologies for the country’s socio-economic advancement.
Did you know?
- The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is the regulatory authority for the country’s telecommunications industry.
- Prof. Umar Danbatta is the Executive Vice-Chairman of the NCC and has been instrumental in promoting telecommunications development and connectivity across Nigeria.
Why Yohaig?
Yohaig NG offers around-the-clock updates on the latest Nigerian news, providing comprehensive coverage of critical issues ranging from politics to technology.