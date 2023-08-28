NCC Expands Emergency Centres, Urges Public Use

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is making a public appeal. It wants Nigerians to use the Emergency Communication Centres (ECCs) spread across the country.
The NCC has a broader vision for these centres. It plans to extend these facilities to every corner of Nigeria to facilitate rescue operations.
Not just for emergencies, these centres serve another purpose. They employ youths and professionals in the country.
The ECCs are already operational in 27 state capitals. They can be accessed through the toll-free number 112.
Four more centres are currently in the testing phase. Another four are expected to be operational soon.
These centres are not just about essential communication. They have the latest technologies, including digital radio and geo-location capabilities.
Editorial
The Dual Role of Emergency Communication Centres
The NCC’s initiative to promote the use of Emergency Communication Centres is commendable. It serves a dual purpose: emergency response and employment generation.
Public awareness is crucial for the success of these centres. People need to know how to use them and must trust the services they offer.
The technology in these centres needs constant updates. Keeping up with global standards ensures functionality and efficiency.
Government and private sector partnerships could be beneficial. Such collaborations could bring in necessary investment and technological expertise.
Did You Know?
- The first 911 service was launched in the United States in 1968.
- Emergency centres in developed countries often integrate fire, police, and medical services.
- Artificial Intelligence is increasingly used in emergency centres to improve response times.
- The average response time for emergency services in developed countries is under 10 minutes.
- Nigeria’s toll-free emergency number 112 is part of a National Emergency Number Policy.