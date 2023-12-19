NCC Orders Telecoms to Block SIMs Lacking NIN by 2024

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has issued a directive to major telecommunications companies, including MTN Nigeria and Airtel, to completely block phone lines that are not linked to National Identity Numbers (NINs) or have unverified NINs. This directive was revealed in a corporate notice filed by MTN Nigeria with the Nigerian Exchange Limited.
According to the statement by MTN Nigeria’s Company Secretary, Uto Ukpanah, this directive is part of an industry-wide mandate. Phone lines without submitted NINs are to be barred by 28 February 2024. For lines with submitted but unverified NINs, the deadline is 29 March 2024 if five or more lines are linked to an unverified NIN, and 15 April 2024 if fewer than five lines are linked. Subscribers must undergo biometric and biodata verification before their lines can be unbarred.
This new directive builds on the NCC’s April 2022 instruction that required operators to restrict outgoing calls for subscribers without associated NINs. MTN has urged affected subscribers to submit their NINs for verification and is enhancing the capacity of its service outlets to facilitate a smoother and more efficient process. The company has expressed its commitment to ensuring subscriber compliance with the NCC directive and is working closely with the National Identity Management Commission to expedite the NIN verification process.
MTN also reiterated its dedication to adhering to the NCC’s industry-wide directive as a law-abiding corporate entity and in line with its operating license requirements. The firm promised to keep investors updated on progress and potential impacts, with further information to be provided with the release of its FY 2023 results.
Editorial:
The recent directive by the Nigerian Communications Commission for telecom operators to block SIM cards without National Identity Numbers is a significant step in enhancing national security and digital identity management. This move underscores the importance of linking digital identities with telecommunications services, a practice that has become increasingly vital in today’s interconnected world.
The deadlines set by the NCC for the barring of SIM cards based on their NIN status reflect a structured approach to ensure compliance while providing ample time for subscribers to align with the requirements. This phased approach is crucial in minimizing disruptions to communication services for millions of Nigerians while maintaining the integrity of the process.
The collaboration between telecommunications companies and the National Identity Management Commission in this endeavor is commendable. It demonstrates a concerted effort to streamline identity verification processes, thereby enhancing the efficiency and security of telecom services. This initiative also aligns with global trends in digital identity management, where the integration of biometric and biodata verification is becoming the norm.
However, this directive also brings to light the challenges of implementing such large-scale identity verification initiatives. The need for increased capacity at service outlets, the potential for temporary communication disruptions, and the importance of protecting personal data during the verification process are critical considerations. It is essential that these aspects are managed effectively to maintain public trust and ensure the smooth execution of the directive.
As we move towards a more digitally integrated society, the role of telecommunications in national security and identity management cannot be overstated. This directive from the NCC is a step in the right direction, balancing the need for security with the practicalities of implementation. It is a move that will likely set a precedent for other countries in the region looking to strengthen their digital identity frameworks.
Did You Know?
- The National Identity Number (NIN) in Nigeria is a unique 11-digit number issued to citizens and legal residents by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).
- The NIMC was established in 2007 to create, manage, maintain, and operate a unified national identity database for Nigeria.
- Linking SIM cards to NINs is part of Nigeria’s strategy to create a more secure and efficient way to manage identities and curb fraudulent activities.
- Nigeria is one of several African countries implementing digital identity systems to enhance governance and service delivery.
- The use of biometric data in national identity systems is becoming increasingly common worldwide, with over 60 countries having implemented some form of biometric ID program.