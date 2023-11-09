Nigcomsat Targets North East For Business Growth

NIGCOMSAT, Nigeria’s Communications Satellite operator, has declared its ambition to become a symbol of national pride, boasting an energised workforce, satisfied clients, and widespread recognition.
This commitment was voiced by the Managing Director, Mrs Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, during her visit to the Gombe regional office. She announced a new era for NIGCOMSAT, aiming to reshape the organisation’s image through concrete actions and measurable outcomes.
Egerton-Idehen emphasised the importance of communication in today’s interconnected world and NIGCOMSAT’s role in enhancing communication infrastructure to benefit Nigerians. The Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy has tasked NIGCOMSAT with providing universal and cost-effective access to communication infrastructure, which is expected to have a transformative impact on various sectors, including agriculture, education, health, and enterprise.
Undergoing a restructuring process, NIGCOMSAT is reassessing its priorities to adapt to market changes and compete effectively. The goal is to become the industry’s preferred partner, leveraging technology to fuel economic growth and provide reliable internet services that foster innovation.
Egerton-Idehen also expressed a desire to collaborate with the Gombe State Government to improve broadband access and support the development of small and medium enterprises, as well as educational and healthcare services.
Editorial
NIGCOMSAT’s initiative to expand its business in the North-East is a strategic move that could significantly contribute to the region’s socio-economic development. The emphasis on becoming a beacon of national pride reflects a broader vision that extends beyond mere profitability. It is about establishing a legacy of service and excellence that resonates with the Nigerian people.
The restructuring of NIGCOMSAT is a step in the right direction, acknowledging the dynamic nature of the global tech industry. Such changes mustn’t be just structural but also cultural, fostering an environment of innovation and customer-centricity. The focus on providing solutions that cater to the needs of the local population, particularly in sectors like education and healthcare, is commendable.
However, the success of this expansion will be measured by the tangible benefits it brings to the communities in the North-East. It is crucial for NIGCOMSAT to engage with local stakeholders, understand their unique challenges, and tailor their services accordingly. The potential for technology to drive change is immense, and NIGCOMSAT’s role in this transformation could be pivotal.
Did You Know?
- NIGCOMSAT Ltd. is Nigeria’s satellite operator, providing innovative solutions for satellite communications, broadcasting, and broadband services.
- The North-East region of Nigeria has faced significant challenges, including insurgency, which has impacted its infrastructure and economic growth.
- The expansion of broadband and communication services in the Northeast could play a crucial role in the region’s recovery and development, offering new opportunities for businesses and communities.
- Satellite communication is particularly suited to regions with challenging terrains, like the Northeast, where traditional cable-based infrastructure may be difficult to deploy.
- The collaboration between NIGCOMSAT and regional governments is an example of public-private partnerships that can accelerate technological advancement and regional development.