Nigeria Adopts New Global Radio Regulations at WRC-23

Nigeria has officially signed the Final Act at the World Radio-communications Congress (WRC-23), aligning with global standards in radio communications. The event, held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, marked the conclusion of the World Radio-Communications Conference 2023. The Final Act encompasses both new and revised provisions of the Radio Regulations, an international treaty that governs the use of radio-frequency spectrum and satellite orbits.
Dr Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, represented Nigeria at the event. He was accompanied by Dr. Aminu Maida, the executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and Mrs. Jane Egerton-Idehen, the managing director of Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NigComSat Ltd).
The WRC-2023, organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a United Nations-affiliated body, is a pivotal global treaty conference held every three to four years. It concludes with countries signing an updated Final Act, reflecting agreements on various agenda items proposed by participating nations.
According to the ITU, the updated Radio Regulations will facilitate technological innovation, enhance global connectivity, and ensure equitable use of space-based radio resources. It also aims to improve safety across sea, air, and land. One of the key outcomes of the conference is the identification of new spectrum resources for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT). This development is crucial for expanding broadband connectivity and advancing mobile services like 4G, 5G, and 6G.
Additionally, the conference highlighted new frequencies for non-geostationary fixed-satellite service Earth Stations in Motion (ESIMs). These services are essential for providing high-speed broadband on aircraft, vessels, trains, and vehicles and are particularly vital in disaster scenarios where local communication infrastructure is compromised.
Editorial
As a collective voice in the digital and communication sector, we recognize the significance of Nigeria’s participation and agreement in the World Radio-communications Congress (WRC-23). This step is not just a formality; it represents Nigeria’s commitment to staying at the forefront of global communication standards and practices. The signing of the Final Act at WRC-23 is a testament to the country’s dedication to embracing technological advancements and ensuring its infrastructure is aligned with international norms.
Including new and revised provisions in the Radio Regulations is a crucial development. It paves the way for Nigeria to harness the latest innovations in radio-frequency spectrum and satellite orbits. This alignment with global standards is essential for fostering technological growth, enhancing national security, and ensuring efficient communication in various sectors, including defence, aviation, and maritime.
The focus on expanding the spectrum for International Mobile Telecommunications is a forward-thinking move. As the world rapidly advances towards more sophisticated mobile technologies like 5G and 6G, Nigeria’s proactive stance in adopting these new regulations ensures that the nation is not left behind in the global digital race. This is particularly important for boosting broadband connectivity, a critical economic growth and social development driver.
The emphasis on non-geostationary fixed-satellite service Earth Stations in Motion (ESIMs) is a strategic decision. In an era where connectivity is crucial, these services will enhance communication capabilities in various modes of transport and provide critical support in disaster management.
As we reflect on these developments, it is clear that Nigeria’s participation in WRC-23 is a step towards a more connected, secure, and technologically advanced nation. It is a move that promises to bring tangible benefits to the country and its people, fostering a more inclusive and connected society.
Did You Know?
- The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), founded in 1865, is the oldest United Nations specialized agency.
- Nigeria’s first satellite, NigeriaSat-1, was launched into orbit in 2003 as part of the Disaster Monitoring Constellation.
- The concept of 6G technology, while still in the research phase, is anticipated to offer speeds up to 100 times faster than 5G.
- Unlike many others, the radio-frequency spectrum is a natural resource that is not depleted by use but can become congested if not managed effectively.
- The World Radio-communications Conference (WRC) is one of the key platforms where global standards for satellite orbits and radio-frequency spectrum are negotiated and agreed upon.