Nigeria Hits 500,000 5G Subscriptions, NCC Reports

Prof. Umar Danbatta, the Executive Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, announces a milestone. Nigeria’s 5G subscriptions have reached 500,000.
Broadband penetration has also seen a rise. It stands at 47.01% as of July 2023.
The telecom sector has made significant strides since 2015. For instance, 5G subscriptions were just 60,000 earlier this year.
The country has set ambitious goals. It aims for 50% broadband penetration by the end of 2023 and 70% by 2025.
The sector’s contribution to the GDP has doubled. It went from 8% in 2015 to 16% in the second quarter of 2023.
Investment in telecoms has also skyrocketed. It increased from $38 billion in 2015 to $75 billion currently.
The NCC has generated substantial revenue. Over $847.8 million has been raised for the Federal Government through 5G C-Band Spectrum sales.
Minister Bosun Tijani has also weighed in. He says Nigeria is seeking partnerships to boost connectivity in underserved areas.
Editorial
The exponential growth in Nigeria’s 5G subscriptions is a remarkable achievement. It reflects the nation’s rapid digital transformation.
However, this growth is not without its challenges. The most pressing is the issue of digital inclusivity.
Broadband penetration, although improving, is not yet universal. A significant portion of the population remains unconnected.
The government and the NCC have a responsibility. They must ensure that the benefits of this digital revolution reach all corners of the nation.
Partnerships could be a viable solution. As Minister Bosun Tijani suggests, collaborations can help bridge the digital divide.
The telecom sector’s contribution to the GDP is noteworthy. It has doubled in less than a decade, indicating its potential as an economic driver.
However, this potential can only be fully realised if the growth is inclusive. Those in power must ensure that no one is left behind in this digital age.
Did You Know?
- 5G is expected to contribute $2.2 trillion to the global economy by 2034.
- Nigeria is the largest telecom market in Africa, boasting over 190 million mobile subscribers.
- The world’s first 5G network was launched in South Korea in April 2019.
- 5G technology can support up to 1 million devices per square kilometre, a significant leap from 4G’s 100,000.
- The latency of 5G is around one millisecond, making it 50 times faster than 4G.