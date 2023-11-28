Nigerians’ Spending on Data and Airtime Hits N2.6 Trillion in 9 Months

Nigerian telecom subscribers have significantly increased their spending on airtime and data, reaching at least N2.59 trillion in the first nine months of 2023. This figure, derived from the financial statements of MTN Nigeria and Airtel Africa, marks a 32.57% increase from the N1.95 trillion recorded in the same period in 2022.
The surge in voice and data revenue is partly attributed to the growing number of data subscriptions and the devaluation of the naira, particularly impacting Airtel’s earnings. In 2022, Airtel’s revenue from airtime and data was $1.41 billion, which, when converted at the then exchange rate, amounted to N647.71 billion. In 2023, this figure rose to $1.29 billion, equivalent to N1.003 trillion at the current exchange rate.
MTN Nigeria has also seen a significant increase in data revenues, which continue to drive the company’s overall growth. Data revenues have grown by 36.36% year-on-year, outpacing the growth in voice revenues. This trend indicates a rising reliance on Internet services in the country. MTN reported a 29.1% increase in data usage per user, with the average data usage reaching 8.6GB. The number of smartphones on their network increased by 7.6%, contributing to a 46.3% growth in data traffic.
Airtel, on the other hand, reported an increase in data usage per customer to 5.9 GB per month. The company’s continued rollout of 4G services has resulted in nearly all its sites offering 4G connectivity. The overall telecom expenditure in Nigeria rose to N3.86 trillion in 2022, an 18.74% increase from N3.25 trillion in 2021. Data consumption in Nigeria surged by 46.77% in 2022, reaching 518,381.78TB.
Analysts predict that data revenues will soon surpass voice revenues, as the consumption of data services by households and businesses continues to grow. The World Bank attributes this growth to higher subscriber numbers and increased data service consumption. The Ericsson Mobility Report (June 2023) forecasts that Sub-Saharan Africa will experience the highest growth in mobile data traffic, driven primarily by a fourfold increase in smartphone traffic.
Editorial
The staggering amount of N2.59 trillion spent by Nigerians on data and airtime in just nine months of 2023 is a clear indicator of the country’s rapidly evolving digital landscape. This surge in spending reflects the increasing dependence of Nigerians on telecommunications services, not just for communication but as a vital tool for business, education, and entertainment.
We see this trend as a double-edged sword. On one hand, it signifies technological advancement and greater connectivity, empowering individuals and businesses alike. On the other hand, it raises concerns about the affordability of these essential services. The devaluation of the naira has undoubtedly contributed to this spike in spending, making it more expensive for the average Nigerian to access these services.
The government and regulatory bodies must ensure that the growth in the telecom sector does not come at the expense of the consumer. Policies aimed at promoting competition among service providers could lead to more affordable rates. Additionally, there’s a need to expand digital literacy programs, ensuring that the population can fully leverage the benefits of the digital revolution.
Investing in infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, is crucial to bridge the digital divide. The expansion of 4G and the upcoming introduction of 5G networks should be inclusive, enabling access to high-speed internet across the country. Such initiatives will not only enhance connectivity but also stimulate economic growth and innovation.
While the increase in telecom spending is a positive sign of Nigeria’s digital progression, it also calls for balanced and inclusive policies to ensure that all Nigerians can benefit from these advancements.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s telecom sector is one of the fastest-growing in Africa, with a significant impact on the country’s economy.
- The rise in data consumption is driven by increased smartphone penetration and the availability of affordable internet services.
- The devaluation of the naira has a direct impact on the cost of telecom services, affecting consumer spending patterns.
- The expansion of 4G networks and the introduction of 5G are expected to further boost data consumption in Nigeria.
- The telecom sector’s growth presents opportunities for digital innovation and entrepreneurship in Nigeria.