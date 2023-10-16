Telcos Threaten Ussd Service Withdrawal Over N120Bn Bank Debt

Telecommunication companies have expressed their intention to withdraw Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) services if banks fail to settle the N120bn debt owed to them.
The Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria, Gbenga Adebayo, shared this information with journalists. He mentioned that despite recent resolutions between telcos and banks, the USSD debt issue, which has persisted for about four years, remains unresolved.
Adebayo stated that the issue might require legal intervention as the banks appear reluctant to clear the debt. He emphasised that the situation is a commercial agreement that has not been honoured. He also pointed out that political interference has hindered telcos from enforcing the commercial terms.
Adebayo revealed that during a recent meeting with the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, the minister was sympathetic to the telcos’ situation.
The minister reportedly indicated that banks should not expect services without costs. The former Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, highlighted that the USSD debt is hampering financial inclusion in Nigeria.
Editorial
The ongoing tussle between telecommunication companies and banks over the N120bn USSD debt is a clear indication of the challenges that arise when commercial agreements are subjected to political interference.
The potential withdrawal of USSD services by telcos is a significant threat, given the widespread use of these services by millions of Nigerians for various financial transactions.
While it’s understandable that telcos need to protect their interests and ensure they are compensated for services rendered, the broader implications of such a move could be detrimental to the financial ecosystem. The USSD platform has become a critical tool for financial inclusion, especially for those in remote areas without access to traditional banking facilities.
It’s imperative for both parties – the banks and the telcos – to find a middle ground. Legal battles and service withdrawals will only hurt the average Nigerian user. A collaborative approach, devoid of political interference, is the need of the hour.
Did You Know?
- USSD is a global system used to send text between a mobile phone and an application program in the network.
- Nigeria has one of the largest telecom markets in Africa, with over 190 million mobile subscribers.
- The use of USSD for banking services has grown significantly in recent years, especially for mobile money transfers.
- Financial inclusion aims to make financial services accessible at affordable costs to all individuals and businesses.
- The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is the regulatory authority for the Nigerian telecommunications industry.