Telecoms Crisis: FX Rules and Shrinking Local Firms

A crisis is unfolding in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, as stringent foreign exchange (FX) rules and other operational challenges have left 568 local service providers moribund within the last five years.
The sector, valued at an estimated $77 billion, has witnessed a rapid depletion of indigenous telecommunications firms, sparking concerns about the future stability of the market.
The challenges, including falling foreign capital inflow, high energy costs, and FX market crises, are pushing small and local operators out of the market, thereby unsettling Nigeria’s telecommunications landscape.
The sector’s local content is a mere 16%, with 84% of hardware used being foreign. Furthermore, the current level of local content in software in the telecoms industry stands at a ratio of 77% to 23%, favouring foreign software manufacturers.
The big players, particularly GSM operators, have made significant incursions into service areas that indigenous players previously dominated, and the revenue-sharing formula between small and big operators is suppressive and imposed on small operators, thereby stifling their growth and sustainability.
Editorial
The alarming decline of local telecoms firms in Nigeria is a stark reminder of the intricate challenges faced by indigenous operators in a sector dominated by foreign entities and a handful of large local players.
The plight of these 568 firms, now rendered inactive or moribund, is not merely a statistic but a reflection of the systemic issues that plague the industry, from restrictive FX rules to the insensitivity of Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and the harsh operating environment.
We must acknowledge that the telecommunications sector is pivotal to the nation’s socio-economic development and digital transformation agenda. Thus, the dwindling of local operators, who often serve as the backbone for reaching underserved and remote areas, is a matter that warrants urgent and strategic intervention.
The government and regulatory bodies must not only address the immediate challenges but also establish a framework that safeguards the interests of local operators.
The narrative of the telecoms sector must shift from mere survival to sustainable growth and development. This involves creating an enabling environment that fosters innovation, encourages investments, and ensures that local operators are not stifled by regulatory and operational bottlenecks.
It is imperative that policies are not only formulated but also implemented in a manner that is transparent, fair, and conducive for all players within the sector.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s telecommunications sector is one of the largest in Africa, contributing about 10% to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
- The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has licensed more than 200 Internet Service Providers (ISPs), but only a few are still operational due to various challenges.
- Nigeria aims to achieve 90% broadband penetration as part of its National Broadband Plan 2020-2025, but the decline of local telecom operators poses a threat to this target.
- The telecommunications sector in Nigeria is not only crucial for connectivity but also serves as a significant source of employment and a driver of digital innovation.
- Despite being a hub for technological advancement in the region, Nigeria still grapples with issues such as Right of Way (RoW) levies, multiple taxation, and vandalism of telecoms infrastructure, which hinder the growth of the sector.