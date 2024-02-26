Delta State Police Prepares for NLC Protests with Extensive Personnel Deployment

In anticipation of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) protests scheduled for the 27th and 28th of February 2024, Delta State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, has ordered a widespread deployment of police personnel throughout the state. This decision aims to ensure public safety and prevent the hijacking of the protests, aligning with directives from the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun.
The announcement was made through a statement by the Delta State Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe. The CP emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order during the protests and warned that any participant engaging in unlawful activities would face immediate arrest and prosecution.
During a briefing with Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders, and Divisional Police Officers, CP Olufemi outlined strategies to prevent disturbances. Additionally, a stakeholders’ meeting with leaders from the NLC, Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) was held on February 22, 2024, to discuss plans for a peaceful protest.
The CP reiterated the police’s duty to protect life and property, including securing the protesters, while highlighting that the right to protest does not extend to violent demonstrations. Undercover operatives from the State Intelligence Department and additional manpower from various tactical teams have been mobilized to monitor the protests and ensure a peaceful outcome.
CP Olufemi assured Delta State residents and visitors that they could continue their daily activities without fear, as measures have been implemented for a peaceful protest. The public has been encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through the Command Control number.
Editorial
The proactive measures taken by the Delta State Police Command in preparation for the upcoming NLC protests reflect a commitment to balancing the right to peaceful assembly with the need to maintain public order. This approach underscores the importance of dialogue and cooperation between law enforcement agencies and civil society to address grievances constructively.
The engagement with stakeholders before the protests is a commendable step towards ensuring that the demonstrations proceed without incident. It highlights the potential for collaborative efforts to foster a safe environment for expressing dissent while safeguarding the community’s well-being.
As the protests unfold, the effectiveness of the police’s preparations will be closely watched. The success of these measures in facilitating peaceful demonstrations could serve as a model for managing public gatherings in the future. It is crucial for all parties involved to prioritize dialogue, respect for the rule of law, and the safety of all citizens.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is a major labour union in Nigeria, representing workers’ interests and advocating for labour rights and social justice.
- Peaceful protest is a fundamental right guaranteed under the Nigerian Constitution, allowing citizens to express their views and demand government accountability.
- The deployment of police personnel for public events and protests is a standard practice aimed at ensuring safety and preventing disorder.
- Using undercover operatives and tactical teams to monitor protests is part of a broader strategy to detect and mitigate potential threats to public safety.
- Engaging with stakeholders before public demonstrations effectively addresses concerns and reduces the likelihood of conflict, promoting a peaceful and orderly expression of views.