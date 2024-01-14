Fct Teachers To Resume Strike Over Unmet Demands

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has announced the resumption of a previously suspended strike by primary school teachers starting Monday, January 15, 2024. This decision follows an emergency meeting of the State Wing Standing Committee (SWSC) on January 12, 2024. The communique, co-signed by NUT FCT Chairman Abdullahi Shafas, Secretary Mrs Margaret Jethro, and Publicity Secretary Ibukun Adekeye, also called upon secondary school teachers to join the strike from January 22 if the primary school teachers’ demands are not met by January 19, 2024.
The union’s demands include the implementation of a 40% peculiar allowance and payment of 25 months of minimum wage arrears, among other entitlements. The strike began on September 11, 2023, but was suspended for six weeks, expiring on November 7, 2023. However, the NUT expressed disappointment over the lack of positive developments since the suspension, citing the failure of the minister and area council chairmen to address their demands.
The SWSC highlighted the teachers’ plight amid the high cost of living, exacerbated by the removal of fuel subsidies and the lack of support from relevant authorities. The decision to resume the strike is a measure to press for their demands, with the SWSC stating, “An injury to one is an injury to all.” Consequently, the union has advised parents to keep their children in primary schools at home starting Monday.
Editorial
The decision by the Federal Capital Territory Wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers to resume their strike is a significant development in the ongoing struggle for better working conditions and fair compensation for teachers. This move underscores the critical issues facing the education sector in Nigeria, particularly the challenges teachers face in coping with the rising cost of living and the lack of adequate support from the government.
The teachers’ demands for a 40% peculiar allowance and the payment of arrears are not just financial issues; they are about recognizing the value and importance of educators in society. Teachers play a fundamental role in shaping the future of our nation, and their welfare should be a priority. The failure to meet these demands not only affects the teachers but also has a profound impact on the quality of education and the well-being of our students.
The solidarity shown by secondary school teachers, who are prepared to join the strike, reflects the collective resolve within the teaching community. It highlights the need for a united front in addressing the challenges in the education sector. This situation should serve as a wake-up call to the government and relevant authorities to take immediate action to resolve these issues.
As the strike commences, it is crucial for all stakeholders, including parents, to understand the gravity of the situation. The disruption of the educational process is a matter of concern. Still, it is also important to recognize that resolving these issues is essential for the long-term health of our educational system.
The government must engage in meaningful dialogue with the teachers’ union and work towards a swift and fair resolution. Investing in our teachers is investing in the future of our country. It is time for decisive action to ensure that our educators are adequately compensated and supported, enabling them to continue their vital work in shaping the minds of future generations.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) comprises Abuja, the nation’s capital, and surrounding areas.
- The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) is one of the most prominent teachers’ unions in Africa, representing the interests of teachers across Nigeria.
- The ‘peculiar allowance’ concept in Nigeria is designed to compensate for unique challenges faced by professionals in specific sectors or regions.
- Strikes by teachers’ unions are a common form of protest globally, used to address issues of pay, working conditions, and educational policies.
- The education sector in Nigeria faces various challenges, including underfunding, overcrowding in schools, and a lack of educational resources.